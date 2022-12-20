Kenadie Lee scored 20 points as Berry's women's basketball team won its fifth game in a row with a 68-65 overtime victory over Simpson College at the Music City Classic in Gallatin, Tenn., Monday afternoon.
Sydney Blankenship and Sylvia Kahoro each added a dozen points, with Kahoro making a pair of clutch free throws in overtime to help seal the deal. Neither team had a double-digit lead in the game, with the Vikings largest margin coming at nine points and Simpson's at three.
A Blankenship jumper gave Berry the lead by nine one possession into the fourth quarter, but an 11-2 run by the Storm tied the game at 48-all with 7:16 to go in the period.
After Simpson (2-7) took the lead, 53-52, Berry ran off six points in a row, with Blankenship, McKenna Lentych and Lee each finding the bottom of the net. Simpson would come back to tie the score with five consecutive points, and after a missed shot in the final seconds, the game went to overtime.
Simpson scored first in the overtime session with a free throw, but the first field goal of the game by Elizabeth Sierzant gave the Vikings the lead, 60-59.
After another free throw by the Storm, Lentych hit twice from the charity stripe and Sierzant drove the lane for a basket after a defensive stop, giving the Vikings a 64-60 lead.
Simpson would trim the lead to two, but a Blankenship bucket as the game entered its final minute stretched the lead back to four. Kahoro's free throws one trip down the floor later would provide a lead that the Storm couldn't overcome as Berry earned the win.
Ellie Gearing grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for Berry, with Lentych adding eight boards to her eight points. Lee had a game-best four assists.
Berry was back in action at the tournament against St. Mary's of Indiana on Tuesday.
In other action from the Music City Classic on Monday:
Roanoke men 82, Berry 76 (OT)
Chase Ellis scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but Berry's men dropped its first game of the season, 82-76, in overtime Tuesday to Roanoke at the Music City Classic in Gallatin, Tenn.
Berry led 68-55 after an Ellis 3-pointer with 5:11 to go in regulation; however, the Vikings wouldn't score the rest of the second half as the Maroons went on a 13-0 run to force overtime.
In the extra session, Riley Costas put Berry on top 76-75 with a lay-up to close his 12-point performance, but Roanoke (8-1) made two free throws on a three-shot opportunity to take the lead for good, 77-76.
Two shots for Berry didn't go on the next two possessions, and the Vikings would fall to 8-1 after absorbing their first loss of the 2022-23 campaign.
Owen Honroth connected on five 3-pointers en route to an 18-point effort in the loss, joining Ellis and Costas in double figures. Blake Campbell also added 11 points.
The Vikings were back at it on Tuesday as they faced Hampden Sydney at the tournament.