Down 15 almost halfway through the third quarter, Berry stormed back to defeat St. Mary's (Ind.) 61-53 Tuesday afternoon at the Music City Classic in Gallatin, Tenn., behind 14 second-half points from Elizabeth Sierzant.
A shooting foul drawn by Sierzant started a 9-0 run for the Vikings that pulled them within six, 43-37, with 3:56 to go. Sydney Blankenship added five points during the Berry spurt.
The Belles would forge an eight-point lead again, 48-40, but a Sierzant basket and a triple from the hands of Blankenship gave Berry five points in a row to pull within three, 48-45, before the end of the frame.
The Vikings (8-4) were slow to get going in the fourth, but they limited the Belles to just a field goal in the early phase of the period. Sarah Wright would drain a 3-pointer, then Blankenship hit from beyond-the-arc a minute later to stake Berry to its first lead, 51-50.
Sierzant made another 3-ball to get the lead up to four, 54-50, before a shot from deep by Saint Mary's made it 54-53 with 2:09 left.
That would prove to be the final basket for the Belles. Blankenship got the lead back to three with a lay-up, then a charge on the other end gave the Vikings another defensive stop. Berry got another defensive stop that came on Ellie Gearing's sixth rebound of the game with 47 seconds left before the Vikings made enough free throws to pull away down the stretch.
Blankenship scored a team-high 20 points, with Sierzant adding 16. Kenadie Lee had eight points and a team-leading four assists.
Julia Schutz scored 23 to lead Saint Mary's (4-9) but only had six points in the second half. As a team, the Belles were limited to just 18 points over the final 20 minutes.
Berry will be idle until Jan. 6 when it returns to Southern Athletic Association play at Millsaps. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. central (8 p.m. eastern).
In other college basketball action on Tuesday:
Short-handed Vikings fall to Hampden Sydney
Down two starters, Berry's men battled hard but fell to Hampden Sydney, 83-64, Tuesday afternoon at the Music City Classic in Gallatin, Tenn.
Chase Ellis led the Vikings with 17 points and five rebounds, while Blake Campbell scored 13 and Owen Honroth added 11.
The Vikings (8-2) scored eight of the game's first 10 points as Bryce Clark scored off the opening tip, then Riley Costas and Ellis each connected on a 3-pointer to make it an 8-2 affair early.
The Vikings then led 11-6, but a 22-2 run by Hampden Sydney saw Berry's opponents take a lead it wouldn't give up for the rest of the game. Berry got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.
Berry will have a week to heal up before its next game Dec. 29 at the Emory Classic against Piedmont. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Atlanta.