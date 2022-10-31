Abby Morgan won the one-on-one battle at the edge of the box to get open, Tori Toellner got a boot to Morgan's cross, and Berry found a way to defeat Birmingham-Southern, 2-0, Saturday night at Bob Pearson Field in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Athletic Association Women's Soccer Championship.
In the 20th minute, Morgan sprinted down the right wing with the ball and brought it into the box.
"I was played in behind and my back was to the goal and to where I was going to be crossing it," Morgan said. "I just waited until my defender went one way, and I went the other way."
Morgan sent a cross back across the face of goal to Toellner, who was sprinting to get into a scoring area.
"Tori was making a run inside, and I just tried to curve the ball and slide it on to her so she would be able to get something onto it," said Morgan.
Toellner would get enough on her shot to slip it past the Birmingham-Southern goalkeeper and into the back of the net, putting the Vikings ahead 1-0.
Berry hadn't scored since the 86th minute of a 7-0 win at Hendrix Oct. 16. Morgan said that getting on the scoreboard early was a goal for the team, but not the primary goal.
"It was a main goal of ours [to score early], but it was more to stay composed if we didn't score," said Morgan. "We just wanted to come out and play the whole game like we know how to play."
The Vikings doubled their lead in the 51st minute. After a period of possession in the offensive half, the ball eventually came to Caroline Crimi over 30 yards from goal. With the East wind gusting across the field, Crimi lifted a shot with her right foot that cut through the night air before finding the upper corner of the net on the opposite side, making it 2-0
That proved to be more than enough for the Berry defense. After an opening shot in the game's second minute, the visiting Panthers would only register two shots on target for the rest of the game, all of which were handled by goalkeeper Julia Massa to earn the clean sheet.
Nearly every player on the roster saw action in the contest, making it a true team victory.
"Birmingham-Southern made it a big challenge," Morgan said. "They came out to play and they came out to win, and it was tough all 90 minutes of the game."
Berry (10-4-2) now moves on to face Centre in the semifinal round. The Vikings topped the Colonels earlier this season, 2-1, but Morgan said she knows it will be a tougher challenge this time around.
"It's going to take everything we have. It's going to be a battle," the freshman said.
In other recent Berry soccer action:
Berry men stun Oglethorpe to advance
Berry moved into the semifinals of the Southern Athletic Association Men's Soccer Championship with a 2-1 win over Oglethorpe Friday night at Bob Pearson Field.
After a tough battle with the Stormy Petrels last week, the Vikings defeated their in-state rivals with an outstanding performance. The intensity of the game increased in the 23rd minute after a shot on goal by Nathan Carlson on the low center field, but it was saved by Oglethorpe. Berry's forward didn't give up and kept pushing with another shot that was blocked out for the first corner kick of the game.
Berry goalkeeper Jose Palacios showed off with an outstanding save in the last minutes of the half. Despite the effort from both teams, the first half of the game remained scoreless.
"The first half both teams were playing pretty direct, there weren't many shots," said Berry head coach Richard Vardy. "It was kind of a hard-working fight, with not a lot of quality maybe in the final third, but again, people did not make any mistakes."
Berry kicked off the second half with an exceptional blocked shot by Michael Carboni within the first three minutes of the half. Minutes later, the momentum stayed with the guests as a shot by Ethan Nunes screamed into the bottom left corner of the goal, giving Oglethorpe a 1-0 lead.
Minutes later Berry stepped up to the battle as Jacob Antoine was fouled in the box to give the Vikings a penalty kick. The shot was converted in the 11th minute of the second half by Berry's team captain Henry Asbill.
Asbill stood out with an eventful performance changing up his usual position as a defending midfielder to push forward and apply pressure from box to box.
The Vikings continued applying pressure, sending defenders toward Oglethorpe in the midfield and forcing the Stormy Petrels to make mistakes.
"We practiced a lot of pressing offensively, and I felt like we did that really well, limiting their chances, forcing them to make mistakes," said Nathan Carlson.
In the 68th minute, T.J. Tracy took possession of the ball and sprinted down the left wing. As he got closer to the by-line, he turned in the box and drew a foul on Oglethorpe, giving Berry a chance from the penalty spot again. This time, Carlson stepped up. Much like last week in the draw with Oglethorpe, Carlson would convert the penalty, giving Berry a 2-1 lead.
The Vikings ended their game with a memorable celebration, with the last ball played in a men's soccer game at Bob Pearson Field this season going off the head of Asbill and into the Berry faithful.
The win sends the Vikings into the SAA semifinals next weekend at Rhodes, where Berry will play the top-seeded Lynx in one of the two games Friday. Kickoff time has yet to be determined.