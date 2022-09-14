A pair of second-half goals lifted Berry's women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Covenant on the road in Lookout Mountain, Ga., giving the Vikings back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Berry (3-2) dominated in shots in the first half, but couldn't get anything into the back of the net. In the 60th minute, the scoreboard would change for the first time for the visitors. Karsen Brantley delivered a corner into the center of the box. Hannah Henn would nod the ball down, bouncing it just inside the post to give the Vikings the 1-0 advantage.
In the 80th minute, a tremendous individual effort gave Berry its second goal of the game. Mia Ries split two defenders on a pass into the Covenant (2-2-1) defensive zone, reaching the ball first before taking a shot that arced over the Scots' keeper and into the back of the net just inside the far post. The goal doubled Berry's lead to 2-0 with just 10 minutes left.
Berry's defense allowed just two weak shots on goal, both of which were saved by Julia Massa to enable the freshman to pick up her second clean sheet in as many games.
The Vikings will return home to face Maryville this Friday night as part of a doubleheader with the Berry men's team. Action at Bob Pearson Field begins at 5 p.m.
In other recent local college sports action:
SOCCER
Vikings earn draw against ranked Covenant team
Putting together one of the best efforts of the young season, Berry's men's soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with No. 23 Covenant Tuesday evening at Bob Pearson Field.
"Going into the game, I was focused more on the performance, and we had a really good performance tonight," said Berry head coach Richard Vardy. "It was probably our best performance of the season so far."
Berry (1-0-3) ran its unbeaten streak to four to start the season with a solid all-around performance against an in-state rival. After a scoreless first half, the Vikings had two of the best chances of the game in the second half. In the 49th minute, Ian Bacchus slipped a ball past the Covenant goalkeeper that trickled slowly towards the gaping goal mouth, but it was cleared off the line just before it went across. Then in the 56th minute, Jacob Antoine rang a shot off the crossbar that bounced down and away from the goal, allowing the Scots (2-0-2) to clear.
Eventually in the 64th minute, the Vikings kicked the door down. Bacchus fed the ball across the box to a sliding Nathan Carlson, who nudged the ball into the net to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
Covenant would ramp up the pressure offensively, finally finding the equalizer in the 78th minute. Berry keeper Jose Palacios made a tremendous save on a ball heading for the far upper corner but the ball bundled away and was cleaned up by the Scots for the game-tying goal.
On the night, Palacios made four saves, many of which were of the spectacular variety. However, on this night, honors would be shared as the Vikings posted their third tie in four games.
"In previous seasons, we would have gone to golden goal overtime," said Vardy. "Whether tonight would have led to a victory or the previous two, I don't know. I think there's going to be more ties this year than in previous seasons, not just for us but for all teams. It's a soccer thing and we're okay with it. Tonight was more about the performance and I think every game, we're getting better."
The Vikings will be back in action this Friday as part of a doubleheader against Maryville with the Berry women's soccer team. The twin bill kicks off at 5 p.m. at Bob Pearson Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Hawks fall on the road at Augusta
The Shorter Lady Hawks started hot, leading the Augusta Jaguars for majority of the first set, but couldn't sustain the momentum as they lost on the road in three sets on Tuesday night.
After a hard-fought battle, Shorter fell 28-26 in the first set. The second set was closely played as well, the Lady Hawks just couldn't hold on, losing 25-22.
The Jaguars found another gear in the third set, putting the Hawks away and clinching the match with a 25-11 advantage.
Taylor Reese-Howell had seven kills to lead Shorter, and Carrington Terrell added six kills to go with five blocks. Lacee Glover also had six kills, and Annie Veldhuis added five.
Annie Smith contributed 19 assists and seven digs, Madison Sprosty had 20 digs and Glover added 13 digs. Claudia Loyola had seven digs.
The Lady Hawks will open up conference play in Memphis, Tenn. at Christian Brothers Univeristy on Friday with game time set for 7 p.m.