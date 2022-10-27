With seven out of a possible eight first-place votes to their credit, the Berry Vikings were picked to win the Southern Athletic Association men's basketball championship in 2022-23, according to a poll of the league's head coaches.
The Vikings have won the last two SAA regular season and tournament championships, but embark on a new season with new head coach Mick Hedgepeth. Still, the solid core that includes 2022 SAA Championship MVP Chase Ellis, 2022 First Team All-SAA honoree Michael Johnson and 2022 SAA Defensive Player of the Year Riley Costas are included as major factors as to why the Vikings are selected to complete a three-peat.
Birmingham-Southern is picked to finish second and received the other first-place vote. Rhodes is selected to finish third, while Sewanee is tied with last season's SAA runner-up Oglethorpe for fourth place in the poll.
The Vikings will begin the new season Nov. 8 when Huntingdon visits the Cage Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
In other preseason Berry basketball news:
Berry women tabbed for third-place finish
Berry's women's basketball team has been picked to finish in third place in the Southern Athletic Association following a poll of the league's head coaches. The results of the poll were announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office in Atlanta.
The Vikings reached the semifinal round of the SAA Championships last season, finishing second in the SAA regular season standings. The Vikings were defeated by Oglethorpe in the semifinal round last year, and the Stormy Petrels are picked to finish in second this season.
Rhodes was a unanimous selection to win the SAA this season. The Lynx won last year's SAA regular season and tournament championships and hosted a first round site in the NCAA Championships.
The Vikings open their season Nov. 9 against Huntingdon at the Cage Center.