Defending champion Berry garnered five of a possible eight first-place votes to secure the top spot in the inaugural Southern Athletic Association men's basketball preseason poll.
The Vikings, who begin the season next Friday, Nov. 12, with a non-conference opener at Brevard, earned 56 total points to best a second-place tie between Hendrix and Oglethorpe, both of whom earned a first-place vote, by 5 points in the ranking.
Birmingham-Southern received the other No. 1 nod and rounded out the top half of the field with 46 points.
The league's men's basketball coaches voted on the poll, each predicting the season's eventual order of finish 1-8. A first-place vote garnered a team 8 points, a second-place vote netted them 7 points, a third-place vote 6, etc.
The full 2021-22 SAA men's basketball preseason rankings are as follows:
1. Berry (5) 56 pts
2. Hendrix (1) 51
Oglethorpe (1) 51
4. Birmingham-Southern (1) 46
5. Centre 30
6. Rhodes 22
7. Millsaps 18
8. Sewanee 14
In other recent preseason Berry basketball news:
Berry Women tabbed fourth in preseason poll
The Berry women's basketball team, which opens the season Saturday traveling to Demorest, Ga., to play in the USA/SAA Classic, will start the new year picked as the No. 4 team in the Southern Athletic Association women's basketball preseason poll.
Oglethorpe garnered seven of a possible eight first-place votes to secure the top spot in the inaugural SAA women's basketball preseason poll. The Stormy Petrels earned 63 total points to best second-place Rhodes, the defending league champion, by 6 points in the ranking.
Millsaps came in third with 42 points, while Berry and Centre tied for the fourth spot with 35. Rhodes received the other first-place vote.
The league's women's basketball coaches voted on the poll, each predicting the season's eventual order of finish 1-8. A first-place vote garnered a team 8 points, a second-place vote netted them 7 points, a third-place vote 6, etc.
The Vikings tip off the season facing host Piedmont on Saturday starting at 4 p.m., then comes back to the court for their second game of the Classic on Sunday taking on LaGrange at 1 p.m.
The full 2021-22 SAA women's basketball preseason rankings are as follows: