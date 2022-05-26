The Berry Vikings topped Texas Lutheran 5-1 in their opening game of the NCAA Division-III World Series in Salem, Virginia on Thursday, continuing to make program history.
The Vikings came into the final tournament of the season as the No. 5 seed, as the Bulldogs came in at No. 4. Texas Lutheran only had four losses throughout the 2022 season, and the Vikings gave them their fifth.
"We're really excited to be here, we're really excited to compete, and (we) did just that," said Berry head coach Emily Stanley. "They went out there feeling like we've got a little bit to prove, and they did a great job so I'm just excited to see how far we can go.
"That first win (here) is huge, and we talked about that but we also try to keep it to just softball...It's one game at a time. It's one pitch at a time. It doesn't matter who is in the other dugout. We've got to play Berry ball, and they did that."
Berry claimed momentum early as five batters collected hits in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Katie White was the first to touch home plate off an Anna Jackson RBI-single to right center field. The very next batter, Morgan Frye, singled to the same spot, driving in Riley Jackson, but they weren't done yet.
Frye slid into home on a Blair Hall RBI-single, which concluded the first-inning scoring and a hot start to the World Series trip for the Vikings.
Texas Lutheran managed to get a run on the board in the third inning on a double. But that was the only run that the Bulldogs got as the duo of Hall and Gore shut down the Bulldog offense.
In the sixth inning, the Vikings tacked on two more runs. Riley Jackson doubled to right center, a popular spot during the game, giving her two RBIs as Aleeya Thornton and Abbey Gamble scored on the hit.
Hall started in the circle for the Vikings, pitching four innings, allowing only two hits, one run and striking out five as she was awarded the win. Gore pitched the remaining three innings, allowing only one hit and striking out six to earn the save.
"Texas Lutheran is a great hitting team so I definitely had to locate all my pitches, and I worked a lot on my spin and speed in that game," said the freshman Gore. "But I had a great defense to back me up and a great offense as well."
The Vikings recorded a total of 11 hits on the day and were spotless defensively with zero errors.
The Vikings advance in the winner's bracket and will face a tough test in their second game of the World Series as they take on No. 1 seed Christopher Newport University at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Salem. The winner of that game moves into the finals of Bracket 1 and one win away from advancing to play in the best-of-three championship series starting on Monday.
"I definitely think we feel very confident (after the win), but we still need to be ready to go and act like we're the underdog every game and come out strong," said Riley Jackson."