Berry started strong and finished strong on Wednesday as the defending Southern Athletic Association champions opened conference play on top once again with a four-set victory over Oglethorpe at The Cage.
The Vikings (5-2, 1-0 in SAA) made a bold opening statement with a dominant 25-10 first-set victory before winning a back-and-forth second set 25-22 to take a 2-0 lead over the visiting Stormy Petrels. But Oglethorpe didn't go away quietly and fought back for a 25-21 advantage in the third set to force a fourth.
Berry bounced right back and got a string of clutch plays down the stretch in a competitive fourth set as the home team sealed the match with a 25-23 set win to put the finishing touches on the conference-opening win.
"We know every team we face (in conference) is going to give their best against us so even after the first set, we knew it wasn't going to be easy," said Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty. "Oglethorpe did a great job with their effort after that making it hard on us to execute what we wanted to do on the court. We just had to make sure we stayed in system, and serve receive was a big focus for us. Once we figured out that piece of it, we had a good offensive fourth set to come back and finish the match off."
Berry's Peyton Breissinger had a huge effort to lead both teams in kills with 21 in the win. She also added nine digs and an ace. Jazzy Innis also made it into double digits in kills with 11 and added 15 digs while Cypress Guenther contributed eight kills.
Vikings' setter Emily Rapach was instrumental in the offensive attack as she compiled 47 assists while also coming up with seven digs and two aces. Libero Kate Whittle contributed 21 digs and three assists, and Molly Bergin had 12 digs, five kills and one ace.
"It's nice to have so many girls that can make an impact, and at the same time have such a supportive team," said Moriarty. "Maybe our opponent has scouted a certain one of our players and they are struggling some so we have the option to put a different girl in there to give them a different look. And they can go in there and be confident in what they're doing. As a coach, it helps a lot having a team as deep as we have, and they all support each other."
Oglethorpe (5-3, 0-1 in SAA) was led by Jackie Schner with 20 kills and 11 digs. Ellie Alfonso added 13 kills, 17 digs and three aces, and Cate Rosenthal had 10 kills and 10 digs. Gabbi Phillips had 39 assists and 10 digs, and Sophia St. Clair also chipped in with 11 digs and two aces.
Moriarty said it was a great way to start conference play on the home court with a win, but her team still has continue to look at ways to improve every day in order to compete once again for the top spot.
"Getting to play at home and set the tone for SAA play is a positive, but we were talking in the huddle after the win about staying hungry," said Moriarty. "Once you get in conference play you kind of feel a little comfortable because you are so familiar with your opponents, but we've got to continue to stay hungry, work hard every day in the practice gym, get better and use the info we do know to help us have an advantage on our opponents each match."
The Vikings will remain in conference this weekend as they have a two-game road trip in front of them as they visit Centre on Friday at 6 p.m. before turning around and playing at Sewanee on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
They will be back home at The Cage the following weekend and host SAA foes Millsaps on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 12 p.m. and Birmingham-Southern on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m.