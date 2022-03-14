Andrew Pendleton had seven RBI across the two games of the doubleheader as Berry started Southern Athletic Association play for 2022 on the right foot with 13-7 and 14-3 wins in a sweep of Oglethorpe Sunday afternoon at William R. Bowdoin Field.
Game One: Berry 13, Oglethorpe 7
A five-run third inning put Oglethorpe in position to top the Vikings, but Andrew Pendleton drove in four runs as part of an eight-run eighth inning to give the Vikings a 13-7 win.
Triling 6-3 entering the final three innings, the Vikings pulled within one after a Spence Johns two-run single with the bases loaded in the seventh made it 6-5. Oglethorpe answered with a run in the top of the eighth, but the Vikings would bat around in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.
Pendleton's two-run homer over the fence in right tied the score with no one out in the inning. Dalton Smith's double to right scored Nick Brunswick with the go-ahead run, but the Vikings were far from finished. Joey Garcia's single into right scored Smith and Zachary Hardee to push the advantage to three, 10-7. After the fourth hit of the game by Johns, John Poist singled home Garcia to make it 11-7. Then with two runners in scoring position, Pendleton flared another single to left, scoring Johns and Poist to give the Vikings the 13-7 margin of victory.
Andrew Norred (2-0) pitched two innings in relief of Patrick O'Rourke to get the victory. Will Macolino got the final three outs to finish the game off for BC.
Game Two: Berry 14, Oglethorpe 3
The Vikings would score in the final five innings in which they batted, giving the team what turned out to be a comfortable victory to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Pendleton continued his hot hitting from game one with a double over the bag at first to plate Wesley Wade and tie the score in the second, 1-1. A pair of pitching miscues would allow Pendleton to come home to make it 2-1 after two frames.
Oglethorpe (6-8, 2-3 SAA) took the lead back in the third, but the Vikings (11-5, 2-0) would take the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. A two-run double by Wade put BC on top, 4-3, with a sacrifice fly by Pendleton one batter later stretching the lead up to two. A John Poist single scored Wade to complete the scoring in the inning, making it 6-3 through three.
A sacrifice fly off the bat of Garcia accounted for Berry's seventh run of the game in the fourth. One inning later, a Trace Cate sacrifice fly made it 8-3. In the sixth, the Vikings would take advantage of walks, two OU errors, and five hits to plate six runs to salt the game away.
Freshman Jackson Halla went 3.1 innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out one to earn his first win with the Vikings. Johns came in to pitch a perfect seventh, with Tyler Cassidy allowing three runs on six hits in 2.2 innings to start on the mound for BC.
Pendleton, Hardee, Poist, and Cate each had multi-hit games for the Vikings in the victory.
With the series shifted due to inclement weather Saturday, the teams will now meet for a rare Monday finale, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.