Berry set a new Southern Athletic Association record Wednesday night at the 2023 SAA Swimming & Diving Championships in Birmingham, Ala., as the men's 200 Yard Medley Relay squad won the first men's event of the meet.
Billy Blood, Sam Tate, Noah Brand and Harrison McNeil combined for a time of 1:30.38, shattering the mark set two seasons ago by over .60. The time was just .01 off the NCAA "B" Cut time for the 2023 NCAA Championships.
Through two men's events in the pool, Berry sits in second place among its SAA brethren with 96 points, just a dozen behind Birmingham-Southern for first.
In the women's 200 Yard Medley Relay, the Vikings squad of Isabella Decker, Grace Pleasant, Hannah Smith and Sarabeth Brown placed third, with the Rhodes relay team setting a new SAA mark by beating last year's time that was also set by the Lynx.
With the women's teams through three events, including one diving event, the Vikings sit in fifth place with 84 points.
Both of Berry's 800 Yard Freestyle Relay "A" teams finished in fourth place in the meet.
The meet continues through Saturday in Birmingham.
In other Berry sports news recently:
LACROSSE
Vikings open season with road win
Abby Sprayberry scored five goals, Kristina Jones made 10 saves and Berry's women opened up the season with a 15-12 win at the Walker Athletic Complex over host Piedmont.
With the game tied at 11-all with 9:22 remaining in regulation, momentum was on the host's side until a turnover on a Piedmont free position attempt and a ground ball pickup in net by Jones helped to spring the Berry (1-0) offense.
After a successful clear, Dani Taraska completed a hat trick in her first collegiate game to make it 12-11. Later in the quarter, Sprayberry drew a foul in the 8-meter and converted on the free position attempt to give Berry the 13-11 lead with 4:52 to go.
After another draw control by the Vikings, Haley Larsen drew a foul in the 8-meter and scored her hat trick goal to make it 14-11 as the clock dwindled down to 3:43. Finally, after a Lions turnover, AnnaKate Estock scored off a feed by Adrienna Van Soelen with 74 seconds left to make it 15-11. Piedmont would net a consolation goal in the dying embers, giving Berry a 15-12 win.
Jones had nearly as many saves in net tonight as she did during the 2022 campaign. The junior, who didn't know she would be starting until 15 minutes before the game, kept the Lions 0-for-8 on free position shots.
In addition to their hat tricks, Larsen and Taraska each had an assist to finish off four-point nights. Molley Cross had a team-high two assists. While Berry kept Piedmont (0-1) off the board on free position attempts, the Vikings went 5-of-10 as a team, led by Sprayberry's pair.
The Vikings will be back in action Saturday when they play host to Huntingdon.
TENNIS
Berry women take down Warner to open season
Berry earned wins all across the courts to begin the season at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College Monday afternoon as the Vikings defeated NAIA foe Warner 8-1.
The Vikings (1-0) got started quickly with three wins in doubles. Juliana Mascagni and Lauren Masteller earned an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles, with Lacey Craig and Sakura Manning earning a win at No. 2 doubles by the same score. The drama came at No. 3 doubles, as Olivia Walton and Momo Manning were forced into a tiebreak before pulling out an 8-7 (5) victory.
In singles, Masteller continued her solid play with a win in straight sets at No. 1 singles (6-4, 6-0). Mascagni was a winner at No. 2 singles in straight sets as well (6-3, 6-2). Walton earned her first career win at singles in straight sets at the No. 4 line (6-3, 6-3). Sakura Manning was a victor at No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-4), ad Angelle Thornton won at the No. 6 singles spot (6-1, 6-4).
The Vikings will be back in action Saturday when they host Christian Brothers University in the second match of a four-match homestand to begin the season. First serve is set for 3 p.m.
Vikings fall short in season opener
Berry's men earned a doubles win and a pair of singles wins, but it wasn't enough as the Vikings fell 6-3 to NAIA foe Warner Monday afternoon at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The first line win of the season for Berry (0-1) came at No. 3 doubles as Connor Murphy and Aiden Benoualid fought into a tiebreak before winning 8-7 (7-5). Warner would take the other two doubles lines to hold a 2-1 lead heading into singles play.
In singles, Noah Koch was rallied after dropping the first set to pull out a win in three (2-6, 6-3, 6-3) at the top line. In No. 4 singles, Jake Chapman made quick work of his opponent with a win in straight sets (6-2, 6-3). Two additional matches went three sets, but the Vikings were unable to pull out the victories that could have flipped the final result.
The Vikings will be back in action this Saturday against Christian Brothers University with opening serve set for 3 p.m.