The Mick Hedgepeth era got off to a great start on Tuesday night as Berry built a double-digit lead in the first half and held steady over the final 20 minutes to earn an 86-66 home win over Huntingdon in the season opener at The Cage Center.
Hedgepeth, who was named the Vikings head coach this past offseason, said he was happy with how the team looked on Tuesday despite being a little shorthanded.
"Overall I was pleased with how we performed for this being our first outing, and after three and a half weeks of practice," said Hedgepeth, who was previously the director of men's basketball operations at Belmont before accepting the Berry job. "We were without our backup center, so we had to adjust and play a little differently than we've been practicing. I thought our guys did a great job with making the adjustments on both ends of the floor."
Berry (1-0) was hot early in the game, knocking down nine 3-pointers in the first half alone to build a 45-30 halftime lead. Robbie Rusciano led the way in that category, making 4-of-5 attempts from beyond the arc and scoring all of his team-high 16 points in the win over the first 20 minutes.
Huntingdon (1-0) made a little run to get back within 12 early in the second half, but the Vikings pushed the lead back out soon after that and were never really in danger again. The 3-ball success slowed down a bit after halftime, but Berry made up for it by getting in the paint for closer looks and getting to the free throw line over the final 20 minutes.
"We got a lot of paint touches throughout the game, and that is really our goal...I think a lot of the quality outside shots we had were because of that," said Hedgepeth. "We got it inside and kicked it out for open 3s, and we made a lot of good decisions with the ball. We got a little tired in the second half, and that caused our screening and pace to struggle some. But overall we played well and got high quality shots. We had 22 assists on 33 made shots so that is a reflection of the kind of style we want to play."
Rusciano was one of three Vikings in double figures with his 16. Chase Ellis added 13 points, and Braxton Benham scored 12 to go with six assists.
A total of 10 Berry players reached the scoring column as part of a balanced offensive effort, and eight separate players made at least one 3-pointer. Michael Johnson scored nine points, Bryce Clark and Owen Honroth each added eight and Riley Costas and Blake Campbell contributed seven apiece.
"As a new coach I was fortunate to inherit a team that is selfless and really looks for the best quality shot," said Hedgepeth. "A ton of guys stepped up tonight, we had a lot of transition chances and got good quality shots."
Huntingdon was led by Tate Goolesby who scored a game-high 17 points to go with eight rebounds. Max Gardner was also in double figures with 14 points, and Nate Johns and Sam Page scored nine each.
Berry will travel on the road for its next action as it will compete against LaGrange on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Huntingdon Classic in Montgomery, Ala. The Vikings will then take on Huntingdon again on Saturday night at 6 p.m. to close out the weekend trip.