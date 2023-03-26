A special moment in the history of the Berry College Department of Intercollegiate Athletics took place Friday as the school's new beach volleyball facility was christened as Briggs Beach in honor of Berry President Stephen Briggs.
Steve Cage, class of 1974, a member of the Berry Board of Trustees, is the primary monetary donor for the newest athletic facility on campus. His donation also came with the rights to name the facility, which he requested to name in honor of his friend and colleague.
"Thank you for this act of generosity, recognition and this act of friendship," said Briggs during the naming ceremony. "To put it in volleyball terms, I think of Steve Cage as a great volleyball setter. He makes everyone look better. We've had many others come along as well, and I'm grateful to them for their support, but you need a great setter to make the team work.
"My wife Brenda grew up on the coast of North Carolina," Briggs continued. "She was a beach girl for years and years, and I'm grateful that she has a beach to call home here in Georgia."
The work of Berry head beach volleyball coach Caitlyn Moriarty and her staff were singled out by Briggs and Berry Director of Athletics Angel Mason during Friday's festivities.
"When we served up the idea of adding beach volleyball as an intercollegiate sport at Berry College, she embraced the challenge," Mason said. "This new facility helps us continue to pursue championships and compete at the highest levels of NCAA D-III. It meant a lot to us to be able to have this event today as our beach volleyball program invited all of the other D-III schools that compete in this sport to be here this weekend."
The addition of the 22nd intercollegiate sport at Berry is essentially completed with the opening of the new facility.
"The athleticism, the partnerships and just the sheer fun of the game is just a wonderful addition to all of the things that we do here at Berry. I just love having a beach on campus. It's a great sport and it's great fun at the same time."
On a Friday full of beach volleyball that stretched long into the the evening, well after the sun went down, one last match as part of the final dual of the day between Berry and Hendrix College was still on court. Played by the faint light from Valhalla Stadium over a football field away, student-athletes continued to compete until nearly 8:30 p.m.
Sitting off to the side watching all of the action long after the gloaming of the day had passed was Briggs, looking on almost like a proud father watching his children from up on the hill. Perhaps the other light that lit the court was from the smile of pride as the competition went onward.
Berry finished with a 2-2 split during the action on its home courts for the weekend. The Vikings defeated Lynchburg 4-1 in their opener on Friday before falling to Hendrix 3-2.
On Saturday, Berry started out the day with a 3-2 loss to Stevenson but bounced back to finish the weekend on a high note with a 5-0 victory over LaGrange.
The team of Kate Whittle and Molly Bergin went unbeaten in the four matches for Berry. Jazzy Innis and Olivia Mallow won three matches, and Innis teamed with Cadence Maxfield to earn her fourth win in the match against LaGrange.
Berry will next be in action on April 4 when it travels to Macon for a tripleheader at Mercer. The Vikings will take on Mercer at 10 a.m., Tennessee-Chattanooga at 12 p.m. and Erskine at 4 p.m.