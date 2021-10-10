They were looking for things to click on the offensive side of the ball.
On Saturday in Jackson, Miss., it did for the Berry football team and did so in record fashion – literally.
Led by freshman running back Brandon Cade, who found the holes early and often from his offensive line to carve his name in the Berry record book, the Vikings broke back into the win column with one of the best offensive outputs in the program's history when they rolled to a 49-21 Southern Athletic Association romp over Millsaps.
All told, Berry broke seven records for the afternoon as the Vikings snapped a two-game losing skid to improve their overall record to 3-2 and even their SAA slate to 1-1.
Entering the game, head coach Tony Kunczewski was hoping that the team would find its identity as it reached the halfway point of the season, especially on offense.
The Vikings did just that against the Majors and it came on the ground.
While Cade finished the game setting two new single-game Berry records, rushing for an all-time best 240 yards on just 11 carries – his 21.8 yards a carry set a new mark – and scored four touchdowns, the Vikings' offense set team records for most total yards in a game (614), most rushing yards (459), most all-purpose yards (734), the highest yards per carry (9.6) and most yards per play (9.4.)
After Millsaps (1-4, 1-1) grabbed the early lead reaching the end zone less than a minute into the game, Berry responded minutes later when Cade broke free for a 68-yard scoring run with Matthew Syverson tying the game with his first of seven extra points.
The Vikings closed out the opening quarter taking the lead when quarterback Gavin Gray hit TJ Watkins with a 64-yard touchdown pass, but the Majors deadlocked the game early in the second period.
That's when Berry's offense shifted gears and took off.
With 7:34 to go in the half, the Vikings took the lead for good when Cade found paydirt again, this time from 15-yards out to cap a six-play, 70-yard drive, and with 31 second left before the intermission Berry went to the air again, this time with Gray hooking up with Cameron Kawa for a 9-yard scoring toss to give the Vikings a 28-14 lead at the break.
The Vikings resumed its scoring deluge late in the third quarter on a 56-yard and 53-yard TD runs credited to Cade, and midway through the final stanza Berry closed out the romp on a 3-yard touchdown run by Hunter Kautz.
Joining Cade in the ground attack included Josh Rogers, who rushed for 87 yards just seven carries, and Jonahan Maisonave, who ran for 66 more yards.
Gray recorded his best outing of the season completing 10 of 17 passes for 155 yards and the two touchdowns, with Kawa coming up with four catches for 37 yards as six different receivers were targeted.
Defensively, the Vikings held Millsaps quarterback Kaleb Thompson, last week's SAA Offensive Player of the Week, to just 141 passing yards.
Connor Cheyunski led the Vikings with seven tackles, while Jake Weitkamp and Brock Skinner had a sack each, and Kuannas Walker and Will Hensley combined for a sack.
The Vikings are back home at Valhalla next Saturday when they host Sewanee for an SAA tilt starting at 3 p.m.