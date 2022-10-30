The Berry Vikings shutout SAA foe Millsaps 56-0 in an offensive showcase on Saturday afternoon at Valhalla Stadium.
The Berry offense put eight touchdowns on the board, three from running back Brandon Cade.
"We were efficient throwing the football… I thought we did a much better job of creating some much easier opportunities to get the ball to our receivers and they took advantage of it," said Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski.
Cade tacked on the first six points with a four-yard touchdown run for the Vikings (5-3, 3-2 SAA) on their second drive. The running back duo of Cade and Josh Rogers continued to lead the Viking offense as Rogers took it into the end zone from 27 yards away to push the lead to 14-0 as the clock ticked to the end of the first quarter.
With five minutes left in the first half, Vikings quarterback Blake Hembree found Cameron Kawa in the back corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. But just before the clock ran out a one-handed grab from Cade turned into a 13-yard touchdown putting the Vikings up to a comfortable 28-0 lead heading into the locker room.
The Berry defense didn't allow a single first down in the first half, holding Millsaps (3-5, 2-3 SAA) to only eight rushing yards and 20 passing yards.
"We did a great job up front of stopping the run and making them more one dimensional," said Kunczewski. "We did a great job of stopping the run last week too, and we're pleased with the way that's progressing."
Nate Lyons gave Berry a big gain coming out the locker room with a 17-yard catch into Major territory. Continuing the momentum in the air, Hembree found Deiondre Wilson for a 33-yard touchdown, and the Vikings now up 42-0 early in the third quarter.
After yet another Millsaps three and out, Berry got the ball back on offense and it only took four plays for Cade to rush it in for his third TD of the night, this on a 60-yard carry.
Hembree's day wasn't done just yet as he found a gap, keeping the ball for a 39 yard gain, putting his team in Major territory yet again. He connected with Kamari Smith for a 26-yard touchdown on the next play as Berry showed no mercy offensively.
With eight minutes remaining in the game, Jacob Bridges recovered a Millsaps fumble on the Berry 48, setting up the Viking offense yet again for another score. Colby Sikes was the final Viking to see the end zone as he broke free for a 52-yard dash up the middle, breaking tackles as he ran.
Hembree was 22-of-30 on the day, passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns to set a new career high.
Cade rushed for 134 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Wilson had four receptions for 78 yards, Kawa had four receptions for 45 yards, and both had one touchdown.
Berry put up 366 total rushing yards, 243 total passing yards, and averaged 7.1 yards per play.
Braeson Parker led the team with four tackles. JP Perry and Will Henley both contributed sacks of their own.
The Vikings will travel next Saturday to face the Sewanee Tigers with kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.