The Berry Vikings are one win away from advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the second straight season after earning a 2-1 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor in the winner's bracket game of the NCAA Regional on Friday.
Berry (38-4) scored a run in the top of the first to take a quick lead on the on the host Crusaders before they tied it up with a run in the bottom half of the inning. In a game that was dominated by the pitchers on both sides, the Vikings scored the only other run in the third on an RBI single by Lauren Cothern that ended up being the game-winner.
Cothern had the other RBI for Berry as well as she drew a bases-loaded walk in the first.
Anna Jackson helped lead the Vikings' bats along with Cothern as Jackson went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Morgan Frye also had a hit and a run scored, and Sydney Moroney and Shelby Daniel each had a hit.
Hannah Gore was impressive in the circle for Berry to earn the win as she went the distance to total seven innings and gave up one run on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Berry will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday against the other remaining team in the regional and have to be defeated twice in order to not advance to the Super Regional.
In Thursday's opening game of the regional:
Berry 5, Rosemont 1
No. 2-ranked Berry had an eventful first day of the NCAA Softball Regional, earning a win over Rosemont College.
Katie White connected for her 64th hit of the season, which broke the school's single-season hits record that had been held for nine years.
Morgan Frye put the Vikings on the board in the third inning as she crushed a home run to center field, scoring White in the process. Sydney Moroney tripled the following inning, bringing Elly Bennett to home plate, putting Berry up 3-0.
To continue the momentum, Katie Parker doubled into right field, scoring Moroney.
Frye closed out the day with a solo home run to center field yet again in the fifth for her 12th of the season.
Meanwhile in the circle, Hannah Gore pitched five impressive innings, allowing only two hits and striking out 10. Danielle Sudick finished out the game allowing a run and only one hit.
The Vikings put up 10 hits on the day and no errors. Frye, White and Parker all had two hits a piece, and Frye collected three RBIs on the day.