The Berry men's basketball team continued their winning streak, beating Huntington 76-53 Tuesday night in the Cage Center.
The Vikings, now 6-0, put that streak on the line Saturday when they take on Southern Athletic Conference foe Oglethorpe in Atlanta at 7 p.m. in the first conference game of the season.
The Vikings and the Hawks kept it tight throughout most of the first half, with four lead changes between the two teams, but as the clock ran down into the final couple minutes of the half, Berry began to find a scoring groove and force turnovers to take a 36-26 lead at the break
Berry came out playing aggressive and fast in the second half, which allowed the Vikings to distance themselves comfortably from the Hawks.
Michael Johnson and Owen Honroth led the Vikings with 15 points each for the night, Riley Costas added 10 and Austin Brooks had eight points and cleared 11 rebounds.
Berry ended the night connecting on 50 percent of its shots from the field and racked up 41 rebounds.
In other recent college basketball action:
Berry Women even record with road win at Brevard
The Berry women's basketball team put together a pair of strong quarters in the second and third periods as the Vikings evened their record to 3-3 with a 69-55 non-conference win over host Brevard on Tuesday night in North Carolina.
The Vikings will now turn their attention to their first Southern Athletic Association test of the season Saturday when Berry heads to Atlanta to take on Oglethorpe at 5 p.m.
Against Brevard's Tornadoes, Berry outscored the home team 21-16 in the second quarter to assume a 30-26 lead, then outscored Brevard 21-15 in the third stanza to take command of the game and eventually build a 17-point advantage late in the game.
Sydney Blankenship led the Vikings with 23 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Kish Chandler added 18 points.