Berry Baseball broke out the brooms on Day 2 of their series against Sewanee, sweeping the Tigers in dominating fashion with a 15-5 win in seven innings on Sunday. After sweeping two Southern Athletic Association foes in their first three weeks of association play, the Vikings now sit atop the SAA standings with a conference record of 8-1.
With two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the first inning, the Vikings managed to string together four hits and plate three runs. Wesley Wade, Andrew Pendleton and John D'Amelio all singled in consecutive at-bats. A Levi Cloud double to deep center field capped the scoring in the opening frame. That lead would grow in the subsequent inning, as a lead-off double by Trace Cate and singles from Spence Johns and Wade widened the gap by two more runs.
The Tigers would try to get back in the ballgame, however. An RBI double and two-run homerun to deep left field brought Sewanee back within striking distance in the fourth inning. A three-run double by John D'Amelio in the bottom half of that inning would negate Sewanee's efforts, however, making the score 9-3.
The Vikings would pile on two additional runs in the fifth. John Poist started the inning with a single, then later came around to score via a Johns single to right field for the senior's team-leading 28th RBI on the season.
The ensuing inning saw Berry's last four runs cross the plate. Pendleton registered his third triple of the season and a pinch-hit single from Justin Carr drove him in. Cloud then joined Carr on the basepaths as he lined his second double of the day into the left field corner. They both would score following a pinch-hit single, this time from Blake Hyman. All told, the Vikings would score in five of six innings and down the Tigers 15-5.
Freshman Tyler Cassidy was awarded his third win of the season after tossing 4.1 innings and giving up three earned runs. Levi Cloud paced the team in hits, going 3-for-4 on the day with two doubles. John D'Amelio tallied a team-high of three RBI at the dish while going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The Vikings will host the Piedmont Lions this coming Tuesday, with first pitch from William R. Bowdoin field is set for 4 p.m.
In other recent college sports action:
SOFTBALL
Vikings defeat conference foe in five innings
The No. 14 Berry Vikings snagged the sweep over their Southern Athletic Association foe Sewanee on Sunday at Kay Williams field on senior day with a 9-0 win in five innings.
Pitching from Hannah Gore proved to be too much for the Tigers in the final game of the series, but the offense continued to thrive with hits being in the double digits for all three games of the series.
In the first inning, Katie White and Riley Jackson gave the Vikings (18-7) two runs starting off strong. During the second, White tripled, sending Aleeya Thornton and Sydney Moroney home, the Vikings distancing themselves from the Tigers for an early lead.
The next play, Riley Jackson doubled to left field, scoring White yet again. Defensively, Berry continued to dominate Sewanee, starting pitcher Hannah Gore was sending batters back to the dugout one after the other.
In the fourth, Berry broke open scoring three more starting off with Anna Jackson hitting a two-run homer. Shelby Daniel doubled to left center scoring Morgan Frye, then Blair Hall doubled down the infield line allowing Daniel to make a run for home.
The Vikings put up impressive numbers with 11 hits on the day, and three doubles. White had three runs, two hits, and two RBIs and a triple. Berry committed no errors on defense, Anna Jackson recorded 10 putouts.
Gore secured the win for the Vikings, pitching all five innings. She pitched nearly a perfect game and a shutout, tying her best in strikeouts with 10, only one hit.
The Vikings are back in action in Danville taking on Centre College next weekend, first pitch set for 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Berry competes at Kennesaw State
Berry proved to be strong competition at the Don McGarey Invitational at Kennesaw State University's outdoor track and field facility this weekend. The men finished eighth overall, tied with Division I and in-state foe Mercer University while the women finished 13th overall.
Leading the men's team was Sophomore Christian Rivera who placed third in the Men's Javelin with a new lifetime personal-best of 55.08 meters. This breaks the Berry Outdoor School record is the top throw in the Southern Athletic Association and in the D-III South Region so far this season. Rivera currently ranks No. 19 in all of Division III.
Freshman Devan McEwen also had a personal best in the Men's Javelin with a throw of 52.51 meters. This put him right behind Rivera in the event finishing fourth and putting his throw ranked second in the SAA and D-III South Region so far this season.
Freshman Viking pole vaulters finished 5-6-9 in the event with Alden McDonald leading the way at the five-spot followed by Andrew Rexrode at six and Connor Johnson at nine. The three freshmen are currently ranked 2-3-4 in the SAA and 2-4-6 in the D-III South Region.
Sophomore Mason Robinson finished fifth in the hammer throw with a throw of 44.75 meters and ninth in both discus and shotput. Robinson hit a new lifetime personal-best with a throw of 39.89 meters in the discus which currently tops #1 in the SAA.
Freshman Jahari Jones finished sixth overall in the men's 100-meter dash with a time of 11.01.
Sophomore Cailin DeLeo led the women finishing fourth in the Javelin with a throw of 32.14 meters.
Freshman Madeline Hubbert finished seventh in the pole vault with a new lifetime personal-best of 3.00 meters. Senior Eva Proels was right behind her finishing ninth in event.
Sophomore Emily Kate Thompson set a new personal-best in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.23 running into the wind. Freshman Madi Duke also set a personal-best in the high jump along with Freshman Courtney Jones setting a personal-best in the long jump.
"It was a good effort meet for our sprints, hurdles, and field event groups," Berry head coach Luke Syverson emphasized. "We had some challenging weather with the wind both Friday and Saturday that definitely played a role in our times and marks being off. However, I was happy with the way we competed in many of our events against larger schools like Kennesaw State and Western Carolina."
The Vikings look forward to being back in action next weekend in Birmingham, Alabama for the UAB Green and Gold Invite.