Sydney Blankenship and Kenadie Lee combined for 35 points as Berry earned a 70-56 victory over Covenant Saturday in the final Vikings' home game at The Cage Center in 2022.
Blankenship scored a team-high 18 points to go with five steals, five rebounds and three assists while Lee chipped in 17 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
"Our offense really comes from our defense," said Blankenship. "We do well when we play together and share the ball."
The Vikings (5-4) trailed 12-11 in the final stages of the first quarter, but Lee was fouled as she drained a 3-pointer from the wing as the horn sounded to end the period. The sophomore made the shot from the charity stripe to give Berry a 15-12 lead after one, and give the Vikings a huge injection of momentum heading to the second stanza.
To start the second quarter, a triple by Sarah Wright and buckets from Elly Callihan and Blankenship gave Berry its first 10-point advantage, 22-12, just over two minutes into the quarter as part of an 11-0 run.
Covenant (4-5) pulled within six, 22-16, but a pair of 3-pointers by Lee and Sylvia Kahoro and another jumper by Callihan stretched Berry's advantage to 14, 30-16.
From there, the Vikings wouldn't be seriously challenged again. Blankenship scored the final five points of the half as Berry took a 39-20 into halftime on the back of a 24-8 second quarter.
The lead would swell as high as 30 after Kahoro's final basket of her nine-point effort made it 65-35. The Scots rallied against Berry's bench as none of the Vikings' starters played in the final eight minutes of the game.
"It's really fun when we play together as a team," Blankenship said. "I know that's how we can play. We just have to build off of that, especially going into conference season."
The Vikings will head to Charleston, S.C., for a Tuesday exhibition contest against College of Charleston. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.