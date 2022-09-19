Caitlyn Moriarty secured her 150th win as head volleyball coach as the No.12-ranked Berry Vikings (7-2) swept the Sewanee Tigers in three sets (25-8, 25-23, 25-13) on Saturday afternoon in Sewanee, Tenn.
The Vikings also remain undefeated in Southern Athletic Association play thus far, improving to 3-0 in the league.
The Vikings dominated the first set winning 25-8. Berry started off hot, distancing themselves early 10-3 from the Tigers. Also capitalizing off eight attack errors committed by Sewanee, Berry was able to cruise to a simple first set win.
Sewanee contested the Vikings early in the second set leading 13-10 prior to a Berry timeout. Coming out of the huddle, the Vikings rallied and went on to score five unanswered points to put themselves back in the lead. The Tigers tied it back up with 18 a piece, but three straight kills from Peyton Breissinger put her team ahead 21-19 with the second set win in sight. Breissinger closed it out herself 25-23 to thwart a comeback attempt from Sewanee.
Berry closed out the third and final set 25-13 not giving the Tigers any chance at forcing a fourth. Leading 6-1 to start off set the tone for the remainder of the match. The Vikings were able to put another one in the win column scoring five points in a row from a 20-13 lead to close out their sixth straight win.
Breissinger finished with 11 kills to lead the team in that category, and Molly Bergin and Jazzy Innis each contributed five. Olivia Mallow added seven blocks to go with her four kills, and Bergin had three blocks.
Emily Rapach chipped in with 29 assists, and Kate Whittle had 14 digs. Innis and Breissinger added 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
Berry is back at home next Saturday facing Millsaps College in the Cage Center at 12 p.m.
In other Berry sports news from the weekend:
SOCCER
Berry women's streak snapped at home
Mia Ries scored the only goal for Berry in the 36th minute as the Vikings fell short losing 2-1 against Washington & Lee Sunday afternoon at Bob Pearson Field.
Despite the loss, goalkeeper Julia Massa recorded nine saves for the Vikings (4-3) as Washington & Lee totaled 11 shots on goal.
In the 36th minute, off a Washington & Lee free kick, the Vikings gained possession and Tori Toellner sent the ball forward to Ries. The freshman took the ball halfway down the field, outrunning the defenders. Ries shot the goal to the goalkeeper's left into the bottom corner of the net, scoring the equalizer for the Vikings.
Hannah Henn and Christina Marijanich both recorded shots on goal for the Vikings as well.
Washington & Lee got ahead quickly as they scored the first goal of the game in the second minute and the game-winning goal in the 58th minute.
The Vikings will be back at it Saturday at Sewanee with a kickoff time at 2:30 p.m.
Vikings stay unbeaten by shutting out Maryville
Jacob Antoine's brace helped the Berry Vikings defend Bob Pearson Field against Maryville Friday afternoon in men's soccer action for a 2-0 victory.
"I think for that first 60 minutes we played really well," said Berry's head coach Richard Vardy.
Berry continued its consecutive win streak with a goal scored by the Vikings' striker Antoine withing the first 15 minutes of the first half, who later scored on a penalty kick leading them to the 2-0 win.
The intensity increased in the second half, leading the Vikings into a great challenge. Nevertheless, they had outstanding performances by their central defenders Michael Gul and freshman Zac Adkins.
"Today's performance was great," said Berry midfielder Tracy Moon. "I like that we got to rotate a bunch of the new guys that haven't had much of a chance to play yet, and they handled it pretty well."
Berry showed great teamwork and outstanding defense.
"We've been working hard all year on defense," said Vardy. "It's not just our defenders; the whole team is defending. That's the basis of our success right now. We played really well on Tuesday, we played well for most part of tonight, and I am happy with how we are developing."
The Vikings will play host to Piedmont Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Berry men take third at Converse Kick-Off
Bradshaw Lathbury finished fifth overall for Berry Saturday morning in Spartanburg, S.C. at Milliken Research Park in the Converse Kick-Off.
Lathbury finished in a time of 25:42.8 placing fifth overall and as Berry's lead runner in the meet. Second to finish for the Vikings was Grady Coppock in a time of 26:21.4 with a 15th finish overall.
Abhi Aurobindo and Brody Wallace finish third and fourth for the Vikings, finishing in a time of 26:26.3, placing 17th and 18th overall. Dom De Lillo was right behind finishing 19th overall in a time of 26:29.0, leading the top five finishers for the Vikings to place in the top 20 overall.
Also running for Berry were finishers Ben Hanlon in a time of 26:51.1 and Troy Blackwood in a time of 27:13.2
The Vikings finished with a score of 74 leading them to a third-place finish overall out of the 11 teams competing in the Converse Kick-Off. Division II Anderson University placed first with 30 points, and Catawba finished second with a score of 34.
The Vikings will be back in action on Oct. 1, in Fairburn, Ga., at the Asics Invitational.
Vikings women finish fourth in Spartanburg
Asena Anderson finished as the lead runner for Berry, placing 17th overall as the Vikings competed in Spartanburg, S.C. at Milliken Research Park in the Converse Kick-Off on Saturday.
Anderson finished in a time of 24:02.2 to lead the Vikings. Second to finish for the Vikings was Hastings Gray in a time of 24:14.4 with an 18th place finish overall. Anna Rose was right behind finishing 19th overall in a time of 24:16.5, leading the top three finishers for the Vikings to place in the top 20 overall.
Norine Moore was next to finish for Berry in a time of 24:41.0. The fifth finisher for the Vikings was Emma Lambert in a time of 25:15.1.
Also running for Berry were Anna Ayers in a time of 25:24.2 and Erin Schmidt in a time of 25:37.4.
The Vikings finished fourth overall out of 13 teams with a score of 106. Division II Anderson University placed first with 35 points and Catawba placed second with 38 points. Third place was Converse College with 97 points.
The Vikings will be back in action on Oct. 1, in Fairburn, Ga., at the Asics Invitational.