Berry's men's and women's indoor track & field teams have received regional rankings from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association in the first rankings of the 2022 indoor season.
The Vikings are ranked No. 6 in the South Region in the first listing of the new year. That ranking is the highest initial ranking in the program's history, and the squad is the highest-ranked SAA program in the South Region at this stage.
On the women's side, the Vikings come in at No. 14 in the South Region rankings.
"Obviously, it is always good to be considered one of the top teams in the region," said Berry head men's and women's track & field coach Luke Syverson. "But like most coaches will admit, rankings are just for fun, especially in a sport like ours where they don't have an impact on post season. They give us a good idea of where we stack up with other schools as of today. We are more concerned with where we stack up at the end of April with our SAA rivals and then Nationally in May. The men return a lot of talent from last year's team and add a lot of immediate impact freshman so it is encouraging to start off the season in the top 10. The women are in a strong spot as well but we are a little younger there and need more of the season to work our way into the top 10. I'm confident both will continue to improve."
Both Berry squads will be back in action at a meet hosted by Sewanee in Sewanee, Tenn., this Saturday.
In other recent local college sports news:
Berry named to Swimming Academic List
The Berry College men's and women's swimming & diving teams have been selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as a Scholar All-America Team. The men and women posted GPAs of 3.11 and 3.4 respectively to earn the honors. In total, 728 teams from 450 colleges and universities earned the honor [Complete List]. Those with a GPA of 3.3 or higher will now become eligible for the Intercollegiate Coach Association Coalition All-Sport Academic Standings.
Greg Earhart, CSCAA Executive Director highlighted Berry's achievements noting, "Coach Flinchbaugh continues to build a team the university can be proud of. These 40 men and women are some of the best ambassadors that Berry and the SAA could ask for."
A pair of West Coast teams led the way. Caltech's women and Pomona-Pitzer's men's teams posted GPA's of 3.97 and 3.87 respectively. The two were a part of fifteen SCIAC schools to earn the honor.
For the second-straight Fall, Harvard's men led Division I men while Brianne Globig's Toledo squad topped the women's list. Both teams posted 3.79 GPAs. Among Division II schools Lees-McRae and Lenoir-Rhine each posted 3.80 GPA's to lead all Division II women's teams while Missouri S&T (3.68) led the way among Division II men's programs. SCAD-Savannah's women (3.72) and Keiser's men (3.53) were tops among NAIA schools while Southwestern Oregon led all NJCAA teams with a 3.43 women's and 3.29 men's GPA.
Seven teams earned the honor for the first time. These include men's teams at the University of Nebraska Omaha and Alderson Broaddus. Five women's teams - Farleigh Dickinson, Mount Saint Mary (NY), Husson, Moravian and Alderson Broaddus - were named to the team for the first time.
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.