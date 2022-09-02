Brody Wallace finished as the lead runner for Berry as the men's cross country team finished overall in second place out of the six schools that competed in the Watermelon Run at the Clara Bowl Thursday evening.
"I think it went pretty well. Both teams finished well for it being the first meet of the season," said Berry head coach Paul Deaton.
Wallace finished in a time of 28:08.77 to lead the Vikings, the third-fastest time of any D-III athlete in the meet. Abhi Aurobindo was next for Berry with a time of 28:21.41. Berry's third finisher was Dom De Lillo in a time of 28:28.10. Next finisher for the Vikings was Joey Kowalczewski with a time 28:28.33. Rounding out the score for Berry was Grady Coppock in a time of 28:36.07, with all five of Berry's times that were countable coming within 29 seconds of one another.
Also competing for Berry was Ethan Smith (28:40.83), Troy Blackwood (28:48.81), Peter Ivester (29:05.94), Xavier Anderson (29:06.28), McKinley Chappell (29:12.62), Hayden Fukushima (29:16.95), Andrew Rice (29:17.44), JP Deaton (29:22.96), Tavian Anderson (29:33.21), Patrick Bollwerk (29:55.17), Jackson McClimans (30:08.28), Kale Flores (30:13.58), Holden Jorski (31:01.77), and Gianpaolo Longo (31:18.07).
Bradshaw Lathbury would have been Berry's leading runner with a time of 28:05.56; however, an equipment error meant he was not allowed to have a recorded time in the event.
Atlantic Coast Conference member Georgia Tech won the event, sweeping the top countable times among team scores to finish with 15 points. Berry was second with 65 points, Piedmont was third with 90 points, Marion Military Institute with 127, Morehouse with 134, and Covenant with 136 points.
The Vikings will be back in action next Friday at the North Georgia Invitational.
In the women's race on Thursday night:
Vikings take second at Watermelon Run
Hastings Gray finished as the lead runner for Berry as the women's cross country team finished in second place out of the six schools competing in the Watermelon Run at the Clara Bowl Thursday evening.
Gray finished in a time of 26:02.82 to lead the Vikings, the second-fastest time of any D-III athlete in the meet. Anna Rose was next for Berry with a time of 26:27.60. BC's third finisher was Norine Moore in a time of 26:33.86. Next for the Vikings was Asena Anderson in a time of 26:36.48 as four of Berry's finishers finished within 35 seconds of each other.
Rounding out the scoring for Berry was Leine Burke in a time of 28:20.20. Also competing for Berry were Sinclaire Denney (28:33.45), Erin Schmidt (28:44.34), and Anna Ayers (29:06.79), Isabella Tedesco (29:08.23), Emily Lester (29:39.13), Sydney Howard (21:09.21), Katie Frankman (32:00.83), and Diala Abuhamdieh (34:21.54).
Atlantic Coast Conference member Georgia Tech won the event, sweeping the top countable times among team scores to finish with 15 points. Berry was second with 60 points, topping Piedmont with 80, Covenant with 113, Marion Military Institute at 121, and Wesleyan with 176 points.
The Vikings will be back in action next Friday at the North Georgia Invitational.