Four Berry Vikings were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team as announced by the national organization Tuesday afternoon as Riley Costas, Bryce Clark, Owen Honroth and Ryan Segall earned the recognition.
In order to earn Academic All-District, a student-athlete must play in 50 percent of their teams games while maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50.
Costas, the 2021-22 Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, has started and played in all 26 games for the Vikings this season. He currently averaging 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Clark has 23 starts and has played in all 26 contests for the Vikings. He is currently averaging 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Honoroth is in the midst of one of the most prolific three-point shooting seasons in Berry's D-III history with 65 attempts made. He has started all 26 games and is averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
Segall has played in 25 of 26 games for Berry. Playing in a backup center role, Segall is averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
The four Vikings move on to the national ballot for Academic All-America consideration.
Berry women have three earn academic honors
Three members of the Berry's women's team were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, as Sydney Blankenship, McKenna Lentych and Kenadie Lee each received the honor.
The award was announced by the governing body Tuesday afternoon.
Blankenship was a First Team All-Southern Athletic Association honoree last season. Having played and started in 25 of Berry's 26 games, Blankenship is Berry's second-leading scorer with 11.8 points per game.
Lentych has played in 25 games for Berry, starting eight. The junior is averaging 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
Lee has been one of Berry's standout players in 2022-23. She has started every game for the Vikings and is averaging a team-best 13.0 points per game.
The three Vikings will move on to the national ballot for consideration for Acadmic All-America status.