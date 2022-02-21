The Berry men and women both came up with clutch wins on Sunday on their home floor to advance in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament.
Here are the details on each game:
Berry men 80, Millsaps 58
As Chase Ellis made his eighth basket of the afternoon, all he could do was smile and shake his head.
Ellis would be a perfect 8-of-8 from the field with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his second-straight double-double as No. 23 Berry defeated Millsaps 80-58 in the Southern Athletic Association quarterfinals Sunday in The Cage Center.
The Vikings (21-2) stirred up an early lead against the Majors, with Owen Honroth giving his team the permanent lead early in the first half at 7-4. The Majors defense had no answers for Berry’s offense, who looked unstoppable sinking baskets left and right. An Ellis three pointer gave the Vikings a 12-point lead at 23-11 which would only continue to grow.
The Vikings led the Majors (4-20) 48-20 going into halftime, with the Vikings shooting 54 percent in the first half. Ellis had already recorded a double-double by halftime with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Honroth stretched the lead to 30 coming out of the locker room to start the second half, as the Majors did not have an answer for the three-headed monster of Ellis, Brooks, and Honroth. With 12 minutes left in the half, the Vikings were shooting 71 percent from the field.
Brooks gave Berry the 40 point lead off a layup at 74-34, proving how dominant the team can be on both sides of the ball as the lead was the largest for the Vikings at any point in a game this season. Berry head coach Trevor Lydic would pull out all of his top-line players with just over seven minutes to go, letting the reserves play the remainder of the contest. Millsaps would close the gap to 22 points by the end of the game.
Brooks and Honroth joined Ellis in double-figures in scoring with 14 and 13 each, The team totaled 45 rebounds, 32 of them defensive.
The Vikings will return on Saturday to play in the SAA Semifinals on their home court in The Cage Center.
Berry women 50, Sewanee 42
The Berry women’s basketball team defeated Sewanee University 50-42 in the quarterfinal of the SAA tournament on Sunday in the Cage.
The Vikings (16-8, 10-3 SAA) fast paced offense drove this team to a victory along with consistent shooting and aggression up at the net.
Berry made three consecutive three pointers in the first quarter to give themselves a six point lead at the end of the first quarter. Sydney Blankenship contributed 10 points of the 17 scored. The Berry offense continued to roll into the second quarter, simultaneously taking advantage of mistakes the Tigers made on offense.
Blankenship totaled 10 points and four rebounds in the first half, the team put up four three pointers, giving them the advantage of a 30-24 lead heading into the locker room.
Blankenship netted yet another three pointer, bringing the heat. But neither team could seem to get more points on the board until Delaney Noe broke a four minute scoring drought.
With four minutes left of playtime, Berry had an 11 point cushion over the Tigers, that they would try to shrink for a possible victory, getting within six points of a tie with a minute left. But Sewanee’s mistakes on defense sent Faith Humphrey to the free throw line, where she put the game away for Berry.
Blankenship led the team with 13 points, and six rebounds. Humphrey followed with 10 points and four rebounds.
The Vikings will head to Memphis next weekend for the remainder of the SAA tournament and will play in the semifinals.