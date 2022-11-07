Officially, the record book will show that Berry and Birmingham-Southern played to a draw on Nov. 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. However, and unfortunately for Berry, in the final game of the Southern Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Championship, someone had to be declared as the champion to earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
A goal in the 92nd minute by Tracy Moon gave Berry a 1-0 lead, but a goal by Birmingham-Southern in the final 21 seconds of the second overtime tied the score, and the Panthers would go on to win in penalty kicks, 3-1, to claim the SAA tournament crown.
After a scoreless 90 minutes, Berry went to overtime for the first time this season. A minute into the first overtime period, Nathan Carlson stepped forward to intercept a Panthers’ pass in the Berry offensive end. Carlson started down the left wing before passing off to Jacob Antoine. Antoine entered the box, drawing the keeper towards him, before passing off to Tracy Moon. Moon wouldn’t miss his shot, dribbling it past the Birmingham-Southern keeper into the center of the net to put the Vikings ahead 1-0.
The Panthers went down a man late in the second overtime period, but they would find a way to net a goal as a chipped shot from 14 yards out found the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1.
As the game entered the penalty kicks phase, Berry held the advantage after Round 1 as Jose Palacios made a save to his left on Birmingham-Southern’s first try, and Carlson found the back of the net with his attempt.
From there, the Panthers scored on three attempts, with Berry kept out on its next three tries, ending the shootout after Birmingham-Southern’s fifth-round goal.
Palacios and Moon were each named to the SAA All-Tournament Team following the game.
The Vikings end the year with a record of 9-2-6.
In other postseason soccer action this weekend:
Berry women fall in SAA semis
A special season for Berry’s women’s soccer program came to a close Friday night in Sewanee, Tenn. as the Vikings fell 3-1 to Centre in the semifinals of the Southern Athletic Association Championship.
Berry fell behind in the 27th minute as a ball sent across the face of goal was headed in at the back post to give the Colonels a 1-0 lead. Centre would double its advantage in the closing stages of the half as a ball high in the center of the box was sent goalward and into the net.
With neither team familiar with playing on the artificial surface at Sewanee, the Vikings were able to take advantage of a miscue in the second half to pull back into the game. A ball was sent into the box that ended up taking a high bounce over the Centre keeper’s head. Lyndsey Francingues would be there waiting to collect the loose ball, firing into the empty net from short range to pull the Vikings within one.
The Colonels caught a break as well in the 80th minute. A long shot from outside the box hit the crossbar and came straight down on the goal line. As the ball was collected by Berry and players from both sides began heading towards the opposite end of the field, the assistant referee signaled that the ball had crossed the line completely and was a goal. After a lengthy discussion with the referee, the goal was eventually upheld and Centre had a 3-1 lead.
Berry wraps up the campaign with a 10-5-2 mark overall, having finished second in the SAA regular season standings.