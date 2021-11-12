Two weeks ago, the Berry men's cross country team ended a 10-year drought of winning the program's first-ever Southern Athletic Association Championship.
On Saturday, the Vikings will be looking for take it a step further when they compete in the NCAA Division III South Regional championship in Spartanburg, S.C., an event in which the best showing the team has had came eight years ago when Berry finished sixth overall.
"In my opinion, in the last three seasons we've had teams that were capable of winning the conference," Deaton said about the Vikings' output at the SAA meet, "and as it turned out this year we were able to get the win."
"It's the best we've looked going into the regional," he added.
The Vikings, who placed all seven runners in the top 20 at the conference meet, enter this weekend's test ranked No. 5 in the region and are eager to improve on that.
Leading the pack will be senior Cameron Bensley, who was named the SAA Runner of the Year after winning the conference meet with a time of 25:52.84, while junior Bradshaw Lathbury will certainly be in the high-finish picture as well at the region following a third-place finish (26:19.45) at the SAA meet that earned him All-SAA First Team recognition.
Sophomore Grady Coppack's ninth place finish at the conference meet, that gave him an All-SAA Second Team award, has the legs to keep the Vikings in the regional hunt, and junior Brody Wallace is ready to contribute after finishing 14th at the conference meet and collecting All-SAA Honorable Mention status.
Rounding out the pack for the Vikings will be juniors Abhimanyu Aurobindo, Aaron Bensley and Ben Hanlon, who all finished in the top 20 at the conference meet.
"We feel fortunate our team has been able to progress this season," said Deaton. "Ideally, that's what everyone wants to be at this point of the season. We have that mindset this week."
The men's 8K race begins at 11 a.m.
In other recent college cross country news:
Berry Women head to Regional with momentum
Having seen the team literally make tremendous stride as the season progressed, Berry women's head cross country coach Paul Deaton is looking forward to see the Vikings run Saturday at the NCAA Division III South Regional championship being held in Spartanburg, S.C.
"They have made a whole lot of progress to get to this point," Deaton said about the team that turned in a solid third-place finish two weeks ago at the Southern Athletic Association Championships to earn the trip to the regionals. "It's a young team, but they're doing great."
Hoping to give the team a top performance at the regional – Berry's best finish was in 2018 when the Vikings finished 7th – is a mixture of experience and youth.
Heading up the charge for the team is sophomore Hastings Gray, who is coming off a great run at the conference meet when she finished third overall in 24:21.60 to earn All-SAA First Team honors.
Senior Ashleigh Meeker also claimed First Team All-Conference recognition after she was fifth overall at the conference meet with a 24:43.80, and sophomore Norine Moore rounded out Berry's all-conference effort by earning Honorable Mention status after she was 14th overall in 25:15.09.
Completing the lineup for the Vikings at the regional will be seniors Ashlee Golden and Lily Jenkins, sophomore Asena Anderson, and freshman Anna Rose.
"They were excited with the way they ran at conference," Deaton said, "and they're going into the regional just as excited."
The women's 6K race starts at noon.