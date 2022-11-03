Berry will look to keep its season alive Friday afternoon as it takes on Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., in the semifinal round of the 2022 Southern Athletic Association Championships.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
The Vikings are the No. 4 seed in the tournament and have advanced to the semifinal round after topping Oglethorpe, the No. 5 seed, 2-1 in the quarterfinals last Friday at Bob Pearson Field.
Henry Asbill and Nathan Carlson each scored a goal from the penalty spot in the second half as Berry rallied from a one-goal deficit to earn the victory to eliminate the Stormy Petrels.
Rhodes was also in action last Friday and earned a 5-1 victory over Millsaps in Memphis. The Lynx are the top seed in the tournament and the SAA Regular Season Champions after finishing with an unbeaten, 4-0-3 record in SAA play for the 2022 campaign.
The first draw that the Lynx were handed came from the Vikings, which took a 1-1 split from Rhodes on Oct. 14 at Berry. Berry took a 1-0 lead as the clock hit 41:00 exactly in the first half, with Jacob Antoine scoring his sixth goal of the season off an assist from James Tribe. With the Lynx down to 10 men, the guests would tie the game in the 88th minute on a Max McLarty goal.
The 88th minute goal would be the last goal of the regular season for Rhodes. The Lynx were held scoreless for the remaining 182 minutes of the season, finishing the 1-1 draw with the Vikings before having scoreless draws with Oglethorpe and Hendrix. A sixth-minute goal in the win over Millsaps in the SAA quarterfinal round broke the duck for Rhodes.
The winner of Friday's second semifinal match will face the winner of the first semifinal between Sewanee, the No. 2 seed, and No. 6-seeded Birmingham-Southern in Sunday's SAA Championship game in Memphis.