Berry scored nine touchdowns and set a new program record for points in a game on Saturday afternoon at Sewanee, defeating its Southern Athletic Association foe 63-14 on the road.
The run game tallied a whopping 333 yards on the ground, while the passing game recorded 213 yards in the air.
The Viking offense made big plays on their opening drive, including a 17-yard reception by Bryce Herring on a third-and-10 situation. Josh Rogers gave his team the first six points of the day, trucking it in from five yards out for a touchdown.
The Tigers pinned Berry back on its own 13 to start its next offensive drive, but the Vikings chipped away at the Sewanee defense as Brandon Cade rushed out for a 19-yard dash near midfield. Blake Hembree connected with Dieondre Wilson for 15 yards on the very next play, and from there the Vikings rolled, putting together a 13-play drive that ended when Cade ran it in for a touchdown of his own, doubling the lead.
An interception at midfield helped the Tigers (2-7, 0-6) cut the Berry lead in half early in the second quarter, but Cade answered right back for Berry, running it in from the 25 for his second touchdown of the day.
The offense scored two more touchdowns that went unanswered before halftime, the first one coming on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hembree to Cameron Kawa. With 41 seconds remaining on the clock in the half, Bryce Herring nabbed a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hembree to make it 35-7 at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, the Viking defense continued to leave Sewanee without any answers, as Braesen Parker contributed a solo sack on third down for a loss of 12 yards.
Berry was given great field position to start off its second half at the Tiger 20-yard line after a shanked punt. Rogers would run it in for his second touchdown of the day, making it 42-7 Vikings. Hembree completed his day shortly after, throwing his third touchdown of the contest again to Herring for 17 yards, the second scoring reception by Herring on the afternoon.
Berry's offense continued to be relentless, especially through the run game, as Dealo Person broke through on a 47-yard trek into the end zone, the longest rushing touchdown of the day for the Vikings. Sophomore quarterback Nick Best wasn't holding back heading into the fourth quarter, completing a 65-yard pass to Taye Hutchins, putting Berry in scoring position for the final time. Best took it in himself from 13 yards out finish off the Tigers.
Hembree went 11-of-23 on the day for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Herring led the team with five receptions for 73 yards. Cade led the team in rushing yards with 144, averaging 8.4 yards per carry, Rogers tallied 106 yards on the day, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. As for the defense, Curtis Brown and Jacob Ray had seven solo tackles a piece.
The Vikings will return home for their final game of the season and Senior Day next Saturday against Hendrix with kickoff set for 2 p.m.