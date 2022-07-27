It was a busy but fun week for the Berry Volleyball program as it hosted two of its Game-Ready Intentional Training (G.R.I.T.) Volleyball Camps over a six-day span with nearly 500 players combined taking part in the festivities on the college campus last week.
The week started with an Overnight Skills Camp for individual players in two age groups (5th-8th and 9th-12th) that ran from Monday through Wednesday and wrapped up with a High School Team Retreat Camp from Thursday through Saturday. The individual camp brought in 165 players to try to improve their skills with the Berry coaching staff, current players and several Viking alumni leading the lessons and drills, and the team camp was even larger with 27 total teams consisting of 340 players taking part in the three days of team-building, scrimmages and activities.
"We had players and teams from all over the southeast -- from Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee," said Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty. "The team camp is an opportunity for them to come as a team, have some bonding time and compete. Most teams that are here don't play each other during their regular seasons so it is good competition they usually won't see. We work with them on team-building, skills and really just try to give them the chance to have some fun as a group on our campus."
Among the teams that took part in the team camp was Darlington, who brought both their varsity and JV squads to get in some quality practice and scrimmages before the upcoming season. The Lady Tigers are lead by head coach Christina Kopp who is a former Berry Volleyball standout herself.
Moriarty said she is always proud to get a chance to help the players and teams in attendance improve but also to showcase the Berry campus to some who haven't seen it previously.
"It's really a team retreat for these teams, and many of them haven't seen Berry before," said Moriarty. "So we love getting the opportunity to show them everything that is great about this place with the campus and facilities and people. It's fun to get their feedback. We had nothing but positive comments about how much they loved being here and how beautiful the campus is."
It was a team effort as far as coordinating camp each day as Moriarty said her coaching staff, all her current players and 18 Berry Volleyball alumni were a part of the camp staff. She said having the current and former players together for a few days is always a great experience.
"We really love seeing the current and former girls together, and they can swap stories about Berry or our past teams," said Moriarty. "It is just a continuation of the legacy this program has built. Our current players gets a taste of preseason too and really gives them a jump start on bonding before we get our practices going in a few weeks."
While the team was together and several of the alumni were back on campus last week, Moriarty said she thought it would be a perfect time for the 2021 players to receive their conference and NCAA region championship rings. The former players presented the rings to the 2021 team as it made for a special ceremony with everyone together.
"We really didn't plan that, but we wanted to go ahead and give them to our girls since they were all here instead of waiting until the season," said Moriarty. "And who better to present them than our alums who helped build the foundation for this program. A lot of the players that came back were on the first conference championship team in 2012, and every one of them that helped last week was a part of a team that earned a title. They helped set the standard for the program, and our players now just want to live up to that standard and keep raising it as much as they can."
Berry players will return to campus on Aug. 15 according to Moriarty and begin preparations for the 2022 season, which begins for the Vikings with a trip to San Antonio, Texas to compete in the Trinity National Invitational Sept. 2-3.