Berry recorded the most individual United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region Honors for the program all-time, with 10 men achieving the honor in 12 events, and four women receiving the honor in five events.
Jahari Jones and David Billiard led the Men's All-Region chart for the Vikings after qualifying in two different events. Jones qualified for 100 meter with a time of 10.48 and 400 meter with a 47.34. Billiard qualified with a top mark of 16.17 meters on shot put and 47.26 meters on discus.
Berry kept adding numbers to the chart in javelin with Jackson Sears hitting 55.81 meters and Christian Rivera setting a mark of 55.80 meters.
Sophomores Alden McDonald and Andrew Rexrode both earned recognition in pole vault, McDonald with a mark of 4.84 meters and Rexrode with 4.65 meters.
Hayden Raikes set a personal-best of 15.17 in 100-meter hurdles to earn recognition. Marcus Wilson scored a top mark of 4,531 in decathlon. With a hammer throw of 51.13 meters freshman Dawson Livingston earned his place on the list followed by Mason Robinson with a shot put throw of 14.98 meters.
On the women's side, freshman Macy Murdock qualified for recognition in two different events, first with a time of 1:04.62 in 400 meter hurdles, and 3,876 in heptathlon. Emily Kate Thomson was the second qualifier in the heptathlon with a 4,073 score.
Freshman Malysha Winston recorded a shot put throw of 12.15 meters, and junior Cailin DeLeo recorded 38.37 meters in javelin to receive the honor.
"Earning All-Region is a significant accomplishment and recognition," said Berry head coach Luke Syverson. "Each year it is a goal we talk about, and we strive to have more Berry student-athletes ranked in the top-five in the region."
Jones and Billiard will complete Berry's track and field season this weekend at the NCAA D-III National Championships at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York.