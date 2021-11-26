The Berry College football team saw 14 Vikings earn spots on the 2021 Southern Athletic Association All-Conference Team that was announced by the league Tuesday, with four Vikings earning All-SAA First Team recognition and one of those players being named the Newcomer of the Year.
Named to the First Team included freshman running back Brandon Cade, who was tabbed as the SAA's Newcomer of the Year, sophomore center Tonny Garcia, junior kicker and former Model High standout Matthew Syverson and senior cornerback Jordan Wilson.
Garnering All-SAA Second Team laurels were senior offensive lineman Joel Alcarez, sophomore offensive lineman Max McMahon, senior defensive lineman Jake Seeger, senior linebacker Connor Cheyunski, senior linebacker Jake Weitkamp and junior safety Elohim Hull.
Berry's All-Conference Honorable Mention included freshman running back Josh Rogers, freshman tight end Walker Williams, sophomore wide receiver Deiondre Wilson and junior linebacker Brock Skinner.
Cade closed out his first season at Berry rushing for 656 yards, averaging 73 yards a game and 7.5 yards a carry, ran for eight touchdowns and gave the Vikings a threat as a receiver recording four catchers – two of those went for touchdowns – for 153 yards.
Garcia, who was an SAA First Team selection last spring, anchored Berry's offensive front where he started in all 10 games for the Vikings.
Syverson, who was also named to the All-SAA First Team last spring, connected on nine of 11 field goals this fall, his longest a 39-yarder that split the uprights, and converted 33 extra points.
Wilson, who has played in every game at Berry all four years, recorded 23 total tackles this fall.
While Cade took one of the five top honors presented, conference champion Trinity claimed the remaining four yearly awards as Tucker Horn was named the SAA Offensive Player of the Year, Caleb Harmel was the Defensive Player of the Year, Chris Stewart was the Special Teams Player of the Year and Trinity head coach Jerheme Urban was the SAA Coach of the Year.