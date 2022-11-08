Highlighted by First Team All-Southern Athletic Association honors for Julia Massa, Sophia Coon, Tori Toellner and Karsen Brantley, Berry's women's soccer team had 13 members earn year-end recognition from the league as the All-SAA teams were announced Monday afternoon.
Ellie Sherrod and Hannah Henn each picked up All-Second Team SAA recognition, while Christina Marijanich, Lyndsey Fracingues, Abby Morgan, Kendall Varitek, Savannah Courtenay, Caroline Crimi and Ashley Dunlop each picked up SAA Honorable Mention recognition.
Massa was a three-time SAA Defensive Player of the Week. The freshman from Los Gatos, Calif., went 10-5-2 in net for the Vikings, keeping seven clean sheets. Massa started every game in 2022 for Berry as a freshman.
Also an SAA Defensive Player of the Week honoree, Coon helped to lead a Berry back line that limited opportunities for its opponent. In addition, the junior from Benton Harbor, Mich., scored twice, including the first goal in Berry's win over Centre Sept. 30.
Toellner tied for team-high honors in goals with six. The senior from Milton, Fla., had the game-winner against Centre and added braces at Birmingham-Southern (Oct. 7) and against Hendrix (Oct. 16). Toellner played in 16 games for Berry, starting four.
Brantley was the bedrock of Berry's midfield in 2022. In addition to tying for the team-lead in goals, she also led the team in assists with five, giving her a team-best 17 points. The senior from Marietta, Ga., had two game-winning goals for Berry in 2022.
En route to earning SAA Second Team honors, Sherrod six times played all 90 minutes of a game for the Vikings, usually in a center back position. A senior from Birmingham, Ala., Sherrod was a big part in Berry allowing only 8.7 shots per game, with only 59 shots registering as on target in 2022.
Henn was slowed briefly by a knock in the latter portion of the season, but was a catalyst in the midfield for the Vikings throughout 2022. The freshman from Pittsburgh, Pa., scored a pair of goals and added an assist for Berry.
Before an injury cut her season short, Marijanich was one of Berry's primary playmakers in the midfield, accumulating four assists and a goal. The junior from Ocoee, Fla., had one of her best games of the season against Hendrix when she scored a goal and added a pair of helpers.
Fracingues also earned SAA All-Tournament honors in 2022. The senior from Cumming, Ga., scored three goals and added an assist as a forward. She played in every game for the Vikings, starting in a dozen.
A freshman from Larkspur, Calif., Morgan continued to progress throughout the season as a winger who would push up into the offense as needed. Morgan had the assist on the game-winning goal in Berry's 2-0 win over Birmingham-Southern in the SAA quarterfinals.
A midfielder from Suwanee, Ga., Varitek continued to see more time on the field as the season progressed. The junior had a pair of assists in SAA play, at Millsaps (Oct. 9) and against Hendrix. Varitek forced numerous changes of possession in the Berry midfield.
Courtenay was a strong presence on the wing for Berry in 2022. The sophomore from Plantation, Fla., played in all 17 games for the Vikings with 14 starts. She would play all 90 minutes on three occasions in 2022.
Crimi played in all 16 games for the Vikings, with 11 appearances coming from starts. The freshman from Homewood, Ala., was strong in defense and also scored a goal in Berry's SAA quarterfinal win over Birmingham-Southern.
Dunlop, a junior from Alpharetta, Ga., played in 16 games, starting five. The defender played all 90 minutes against Rhodes and helped the Vikings keep teams to a .399 shooting percentage.
The Vikings finished 2022 with a 10-5-2 record and a second place finish in the SAA regular season.
Berry men see seven selected for postseason list
Henry Asbill and Nathan Carlson each earned First Team All-Southern Athletic Association recognition as the league announced its 2022 awards recipients for men's soccer Monday morning.
In all, seven Vikings earned recognition from the SAA as Michael Carboni and Tracy Moon were named to the All-SAA Second Team and Andy Guzman, Bear Crystal and Jacob Antoine earned All-SAA Honorable Mention.
Asbill, Berry's captain, was a defensive catalyst in the midfield for the Vikings. The senior only scored one goal, but it came in the SAA Championship quarterfinal round against Oglethorpe to help Berry advance. The Asheville, N.C., started and played in all but one game for the Vikings and helped Berry hold teams to just 0.76 goals per game.
Carlson was a playmaking forward for the Vikings, scoring four goals and adding five assists to tie for the team lead in points with 13. Carlson played and started in every game for Berry, and had the game-winning goal in the Vikings' quarterfinal win over Oglethorpe. He led the team in shots on goal with 24.
Carboni earned Second Team honors from the SAA after helping to anchor Berry's back line. The senior from Clearwater, Fla., was named All-SAA Honorable Mention in 2021. Carboni played and started in 12 games for the Vikings, helping to keep opponents to 70 shots on goal in 2022.
Moon, an SAA All-Tournament Team honoree, picked up Second Team All-SAA recognition for 2022. A midfielder from Cumming, Ga., the junior scored three goals during the regular season against SAA competition, then added three more in the SAA tournament. Moon played in every game, starting 16.
Guzman was a dangerous defensive winger for the Vikings in 2022, playing in all 17 games and starting 16. Guzman had an assist in Berry's win at Occidental at the beginning of the season, but frequently helped to snuff out opposition attacks and also helped to create chances offensively.
Crystal scored twice and added a pair of assists for the Vikings. The New Canaan, Conn., native helped anchor Berry's midfield along with Asbill, and was one of the people that would take corner kicks for the Vikings. The junior had a shooting percentage of .556 in 2022.
Jacob Antoine was Berry's joint-leading scorer with six in 2022. Two of his goals came in SAA play as he scored at Millsaps and at home against Rhodes in back-to-back contests. The junior from Villa Rica, Ga., had 13 points to tie for team-high honors.