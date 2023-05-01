Entering as the defending champions, Berry left Danville, Kentucky as the reigning, defending Southern Athletic Association Men's Outdoor Track & Field Champions, earning 252.5 points at the league's championship meet to best its closest competitors by 89 points.
The leaders after Day 1, the Vikings continued to pile on the points throughout the second day of the meet. After winning the 10,000 meter on on Day 1, Bradshaw Lathbury cruised to a win in the 5,000 meter on Day 2, setting a new meet record with a 14:55.3. Troy Blackwood would finish in third, helping Berry to 16 points towards the total score after one event Saturday.
Christian Rivera, Haiden Raikes, Deiondre Wilson and Jahari Jones finished in third in the 4x100 meter Relay to add to Berry's score.
In the 1500 meter, Berry took five of the top eight places with freshman Ethan Smith winning in a time of 3:58.47. Peter Ivester was third, Grady Coppock was fourth, Lathbury was fifth and Xavier Anderson placed seventh as the Vikings scored 27 points in that one event alone.
Jones would continue to hit his stride in the 400. The sophomore won the event in a time of 47.34, a new meet record and the seventh-fastest time in D-III so far this season. Jones would finish third in the 200 with a nice 21.69, while also scoring points for Berry in the 100 by finishing in fifth place with an 11.16.
Berry's throwers continued to make hay during Day 2. David Billiard won the Discus with a throw of 47.26, winning the event by over five meters over teammate Dawson Livingston, who finished second. Mason Robinson would finish seventh as Berry scored 20 points in the event.
Jackson Sears would place second for Berry in the Javelin, hitting a mark of 52.41. Robinson was fourth.
Ultimately over the two days, the Vikings got 26 points from sprint events, 18 from hurdles, 85 in distance running, 79 in throws, 30.5 in jumps and 14 points in relays.
In last year's championship performance, Berry earned 218 points, winning by just 27 points as the meet came down to the final events. In 2023, the Vikings shattered the SAA record for points in a championship meet, breaking the mark of 227.5 set by Birmingham-Southern in 2017.
The season isn't over for many of the Vikings as competition will continue in an effort to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. Berry currently has five marks in the Top 30 nationally in various events.
Berry women place third at SAA Championship
Setting a program record for points in a league meet, Berry finished in third place at the 2023 Southern Athletic Association Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Danville, Ky., Saturday.
Berry scored 186 points as a team, topping the record of 135 set by last year's squad. Berry was within 10 points of second place Rhodes in the meet, while Centre won the SAA title for the first time with a team point total of 256.
The Vikings earned 27 points from sprint events, 38 in hurdle events, 28 in distance runs, 46 from throws, 31 from jumps and 16 from relay events.
In the 400 Hurdles, the Vikings took three of the top four spots as Emily Kate Thompson won with a 1:05.85, Macy Murdock crossed in second with a 1:06.16., and Josie Loggins placed fourth in 1:09.02.
The 400 distance proved fruitful for Berry in the 4x400 Relay, with Marianna Moell, Sarah Nelson, Thompson and Murdock winning with a 4:09.10. Murdock would also pace Berry in the 400 as she finished in 1:00.25 for second place.
With a time of 4:50 flat in the 1500, Anna Rose came home in second place for the Vikings, setting a new personal-best mark in the event.
In throwing events, Cailin DeLeo took the Javelin with a 36.44 mark. Sadie Phillips finished in fourth with a 33.68 throw.
Malysha Winston set a new personal-best with a throw of 32.87 in the Discus to finish fifth, with Lula Haley less than a meter behind in seventh.
In all, Berry had 11 top-three finishes in the meet across the two days.
The season isn't over yet for some of the Vikings, as they will continue to attempt to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. Berry currently has three marks within the top 40 nationally.