One of the goals that Berry men's golf coach Brian Farrer mentioned for his team before the season started was to get a high finish at one of the fall tournaments in order to set the team up for more success in the spring.
Mission accomplished.
Three consistent team rounds of golf helped the Vikings to a finish in a tie for seventh at the Golfweek D-III Invitational at the Raven Golf Course in Sandestin, Fla. The Vikings earned head-to-head wins against the No. 1 team in the GolfStat rankings, Christopher Newport, and No. 3 Guilford, while Berry tied with No. 2 Methodist.
The Vikings started with a 292 on day one, followed by a 288 in near serene conditions during Monday's second round. The third round saw winds that were consistently in the 15 mph range, with higher gusts. Still, the Vikings managed a 298, moving two additional spots up the leaderboard with an overall score of 878 (+26).
Blake Farbman was the low Viking for the event, finishing in a tie for 24th with a 219 (+6). Farbman played the back nine at the Raven Golf Course in -2 for the event.
Sam Patterson was just one stroke behind Farbman in a tie for 32nd with a 220 (+7). Patterson moved 17 spots up the final rankings in the final round and played the front nine at +1 for the tournament.
Jay Sanders also finished with a 220 to tie for 32nd. Hurt by a pair of double bogeys as he made the turn in the final round, Sanders still managed to shoot +1 for the back nine for the tournament.
Jack Stafford had a pair of eagles during the tournament and finished in a tie for 52nd at 223 (+10). The sophomore's best round was a 73 in Monday's second round.
Charles Kyle showed incredible resolve as his finish in a tie for 80th tells only part of the story. After shooting +14 over his first 19 holes, including a quadruple bogey on his first hole of round two, Kyle proceeded to shoot +2 for his next 35 holes, contributing to the team score in round two and round three.
The Vikings finished the event tied with Methodist and Texas at Dallas. Emory won the event by five strokes over Oglethorpe by shooting an 859 over the three days.
Berry will next be in action when it hosts the Chick-fil-A Intercollegiate Oct. 24-25 at Stonebridge Golf Club.
In other Berry golf news from the tournament:
Berry women compete against strong field
Berry's women's golf team competed against strong competition at the Golfweek D-III Invitational in Sandestin, Fla., Sunday through Tuesday as the Vikings finished in a tie for 18th place in the event.
Teagan Fritts led the Vikings with a tie for 37th place in the individual event. Fritts started out strong, carding a 73 on the first day with four birdies to her credit. She would tack on three more birdies during day two as all three of her round scores would count towards the BC team total.
Sydney Bowes would be two strokes back in a tie for 45th. Bowes had three scores that counted throughout the competition as well as being the most consistent rounds for Berry with a 77 in round one, a 78 in round two, and an 81 in round three.
Sarah Beth Scarborough had Berry's low round Monday when she came home in 75. That 75 included two birdies and seven pars on the back nine (her first nine of the day) for a 34.
Clara Smith fought hard to finish with a 252. In round two, Smith had a 39 on her front side thanks in large part to a birdie and six pars.
Kristina Clay rounded out the competitors for the Vikings as her best round came Monday with an 82 that included five pars to close out the round.
Emory took the win in the team competition by 12 strokes over Washington University at St. Louis.
The Vikings will return to action Oct. 24-25 when they host the Chick-fil-A Intercollegiate at Stonebridge.