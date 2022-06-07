After the best season for any program in the school's NCAA Division III history, Berry's softball team has closed the season ranked No. 4 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's final Top 25 poll. The results of the poll were announced by the NFCA Tuesday morning.
Berry closed the season with a 36-13 record after playing one of the most challenging non-conference schedules in the country. Going by final ranks in the Top 25 poll, the Vikings earned wins over No. 3 Texas Lutheran, No. 5 Salisbury, No. 6 Eastern Connecticut State, No. 10 Bethel, No. 15 East Texas Baptist, No. 19 Bethel, No. 20 Piedmont, and No. 22 DePauw. Seven of Berry's losses came against teams that were ranked in the Top 25, with five losses against Top 10 opponents.
Affectionately called "Team 13" as the 13th softball team in school history, Berry had hovered in the Top 15 of the NFCA all season, with its previous best being a ranking of No. 10 prior to the start of the NCAA Championships. The Vikings entered the NCAA Championships as a No. 4 seed in the Greencastle Regional, then proceeded to beat host DePauw and No. 2 seed Hiram to win the regional to become the only No. 4 seed to advance out of the regional round. The Vikings then hosted the Mount Berry Super Regional where they defeated another No. 1 seed in Bethel, 2-0 and 3-1, to advance to the program's first-ever final site.
A win over Texas Lutheran on the first day of the tournament was the first win for any Berry program at an NCAA Championship final site. The 5-1 win was followed two days later by a victory in the elimination bracket over Eastern Connecticut State to ensure a tie for third in the nation, the best finish for a Berry program in Division III.
NFCA Division III Top 25 Softball Coaches Poll for June 7
1. Christopher Newport (10 first-place votes, 250 points)