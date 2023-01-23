Six different players scored in double figures for Berry, led by Owen Honroth's career-best 21, as the Vikings routed Rhodes 94-74 Sunday afternoon in Memphis, Tenn., to finish the first round of the SAA slate unbeaten.
Berry (16-2, 7-0) has now outscored its SAA opponents by better than 14 points per game, averaging 79.7 while holding foes to 65.1. Following Sewanee's loss on the road at Millsaps Sunday, Berry now holds a two-game advantage in the SAA regular season race.
The Vikings had the long distance information in Memphis, Tenn., as Berry connected on 11 3-pointers, including a career-best seven from Honroth to account for all of his scoring. The senior scored 15 of his points in the second half as the Vikings broke open a 42-36 game at halftime to lead by as many as 27.
Chase Ellis continued his strong play with 19 points, with Braxton Benham adding 12 and a pair of steals.
Berry's bench outscored Rhodes 38-12 as Michael Johnson netted 14, Blake Campbell added 11 and Ryan Segall scored 10. The Vikings forced just 12 Rhodes turnovers, but converted the miscues into 22 points.
Berry shot a blistering 62.1 percent from the field (36-of-58), setting a new season-best mark in the process. When Johnson connected on a 3-pointer with 15:06 to go in the game, it opened Berry's lead up to 12, 58-46, and the Vikings would never lead by less than 10 for the rest of the way.
The 94 points for Berry is the most against an SAA opponent in a win since putting up 95 against Birmingham-Southern in the SAA semifinals Feb. 24, 2018.
Berry will return to The Cage Center for a Friday night contest against Hendrix to start the second half of SAA play. Opening tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
In the Berry-Rhodes women's game earlier on Sunday:
Berry 58, Rhodes 50
Sylvia Kahoro had a career-high 23 points, Elly Callihan had her first career double-double and Berry had strong defense and timely shooting in the fourth quarter to lead the Vikings to a 58-50 win over Rhodes Sunday afternoon in Memphis, Tenn. in Southern Athletic Association play.
The sophomore Kahoro went 10-of-20 from the field with a 3-pointer and a 2-of-2 performance at the foul line to account her her 23 points. For Callihan, the freshman completed the double-double with a dozen points and 10 rebounds, eight of which came on the defensive glass.
A tie game entering the fourth quarter, Berry (11-7, 4-3 SAA) forced seven Lynx turnovers in the final period, converting those into eight points.
With the game tied at 38-38 with 7:30 remaining, the Vikings slowly began to pull away as McKenna Lentych put her team on top with a lay-up. After a Rhodes free throw, Callihan converted an old-fashioned three-point play to but Berry up 43-39.
After a pair of defensive stops by the Vikings, Kahoro pulled up for a jumper to finish off her 23-point effort and stretch the lead to six as the clock bled below five minutes.
Rhodes (9-9, 5-2 SAA) would make a 3-pointer on the next trip down, but Callihan answered with one of her own to put the Ellijay native into double figures. After another Rhodes free throw, two more turnovers by the Lynx led to buckets by Lentych and Elizabeth Sierzant to put Berry up by nine.
With the lead just at six, 52-46, the Vikings still needed defensive stops. With the clock spinning under 40 seconds, the Lynx worked the ball inside, but Sierzant got her hand on the ball to force a jump ball situation as Rhodes was hoping for a shot. The possession arrow went to Berry, then two free throws off the ensuing inbound by Sierzant helped salt the game away.
As a unit, the Vikings went 6-of-8 from the foul line in the final 34 seconds to earn the win by eight.
Free-throw shooting proved to be a major factor in the contest. Berry didn't shoot from the line in the first half, but went 9-of-11 in the second half. Conversely, Rhodes also made nine free throws but needed 18 shots to get there.
Berry's win was just the second all-time for the Vikings in 14 attempts on the road Memphis.
The Vikings will be back home Friday to face Hendrix in SAA play. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. as Berry starts the second half of the SAA schedule.