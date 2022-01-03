The Berry women's basketball team shook off a sluggish start to roll past visiting Agnes Scott 84-19 in a non-conference game Friday afternoon at the Cage Center.
The win improves the Vikings to 7-5 overall heading into the new year, which begins Friday, Jan. 7 when Berry faces Rhodes in Memphis, Tenn., and Sunday, Jan. 9 against Hendrix in Conway, Ark., in a pair of Southern Athletic Association tests.
On Saturday, the Vikings and the Scotties (0-11) closed out a low-scoring first quarter in a 10-10 tie, but Berry wasted little time establishing control of the game by outscoring Agnes Scott 20-6 in the second period, then held the visitors to just three points the entire second half to secure the romp.
The Vikings placed four players in double figures as Sydney Blankenship led Berry with 14 points, Faith Humphrey had 12, Ellie Gearing finished with 11 and Kenadie Lee added 10.
In other recent college basketball action:
Hawks fall on the road at Montevallo
The Shorter Hawks took to the hardwood to face off against the University of Montevallo on Sunday evening for both teams' first game of 2022. Unfortunately, the Hawks were outmatched and fell 81-56 on the road.
Shorter trailed 23-9 with 12:54 left in the first half, but Mark Wilcox Jr.'s layup cut the Montevallo lead to 10 at 25-15 minutes later. However, the Falcons (6-8, 4-2) went on to extend their lead to 22 (45-23) at the end of the first half and coasted in the second half to win 81-56.
Wilcox Jr. led the Hawks with 16 points and added five rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal. Teammate Jaden Dunham finished second on the team with 14 points, while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds and had an assist. Kendale Chambers Jr. tied Dunham with eight rebounds of his own, along with Chambers Jr.'s seven points, an assist and a steal.
Montevallo's Mason Shifflett put up a game-high 18 points, while accounting for a rebound, three assists and two steals. Xavier Malcom and Braxton Bertolette finished right behind Shifflett with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
The Hawks (3-8, 0-6) will return to the Winthrop-King Centre on Thursday for their next game against Lee University at 7:30 p.m.
Shorter Women drop first game of new year
The Shorter Lady Hawks fell to the University of Montevallo Lady Falcons 86-56 in their first game of the new year.
Shorter is now 2-7 on the season and 0-6 in GSC play after this afternoon's game. Montevallo is 6-8 on the season and 2-4 in GSC play.
Jasmine Gaines led the way for the Lady Hawks with 24 points and three rebounds. Kelly Pickett scored 16 points while Tiara Lewis had 10 rebounds for the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Hawks return to action on Thursday, January 6 and will face GSC opponent Lee University. Tip-off will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Winthrop-King Centre.