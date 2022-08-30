Fans will have the opportunity to sit in chairback seats at Williams Field at Valhalla Stadium for football games in 2022 as Berry has announced new ticketing procedures for the upcoming home schedule of games.
As has been the case in previous seasons, general admission seating is available for all home football games for $10. Those seats can be ordered online at BerryGameday.com up until the Wednesday before each game.
On Thursdays and Fridays the week leading into a Saturday kickoff, tickets can be purchased at the Krannert Center Information Desk. On Saturday, tickets can be purchased at the box office at Valhalla Stadium.
For a donation to the Berry Vikings Booster Club, fans can also purchase season tickets in chairback seats at Valhalla Stadium. Parents of Berry football players can purchase season tickets for $125 each when they make a donation of $1,000 or more.
For other members of the Berry community, a donation of $1,500 to any Berry Vikings booster club will give the patron an opportunity to purchase season tickets for $100 per season. Fans with season tickets will also be allowed early admission into Valhalla on gamedays.
Season ticket passes will be available on site before game one and game two. After game two, any remaining season tickets will be mailed to patrons.