Berry got off to a somewhat slow start on Saturday in the first quarter in its home opener but more than made up for it with an explosive offensive effort over the final three to roll to a 56-10 victory over LaGrange at Valhalla Stadium.
The Vikings (2-0) racked up 540 total yards led by a huge day from senior quarterback Gavin Gray who threw for four touchdowns on 14-of-27 passing and ran for two more on scampers of 4 and 15 yards.
Berry trailed 3-0 after the first quarter but quickly established itself after that, completing a touchdown drive with 12:25 remaining in the second as Gray connected with tight end Walker Williams who snagged the ball out of the air with one hand while a LaGrange defender was on his back for a 12-yard scoring connection.
After playing strong defense and getting another stop, the Vikings put another touchdown on the board when Gray completed a scoring drive with a four-yard run on a read-option to make it 14-3 with 8:37 left in the first half.
LaGrange (0-1) fought back with a long drive that ended wiht a 10-yard touchdown pass from Shedrick Lindsey to tight end DeQueze Fryer late in the quarter, but not to be outdone, Berry answered right back following a long kick return by Deiondre Wilson to the Panthers' 44 yard line to set up his offense with great field position. Gray completed several passes during the final-minute drive, including a 14-yard touchdown toss to Bryce Herring with 35 seconds remaining in the half to send his team to the locker room with a 21-10 lead and all the momentum.
"Coming off an emotional win last week (at Maryville), we got off to a bit of a sluggish start tonight, but that's just part of the dynamics of figuring out your team early in the season," said Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski. "We definitely need to figure out what we need to do to start faster, but a lot of that had to do with LaGrange too. Credit to them. They have really matured and improved from last year. Offensively, they have several guys that can make plays and a physical offensive line. Their defense played well early tonight too. It took a while for us to get started, but once we did, we played pretty well on both sides of the ball."
The third quarter is when Berry created separation on the scoreboard and really put the game away as the Panthers' defense had no answer for the Vikings' offensive attack, and the Berry defense paired that with multiple turnovers forced.
Berry scored twice in the period as Gray connected with Khamari Smith on a well-executed, play-action pass that left Smith wide open down the field as he caught it and went 69 yards to the end zone for the touchdown reception with 8:16 to play in the third. Dealo Parson scored the other third-quarter touchdown, breaking free on a run and going 27 yards for the score to make it 35-10 late in the period.
The Vikings added the exclamation point with three more touchdowns in the final quarter as Gray connected with Smith once again for a 69-yard TD pass and then the senior signal-caller ran one into the end zone from 15 yards out. The backups got in on the action also as second-string quarterback Blake Hembree threw a deep ball to Jacob Ray for a 61-yard touchdown pass with 5:49 remaining in the game for the final score.
"When we started practice about a month ago, one of the thing that jumped off the field to the coaches was that we have some speed on this team," said Kunczewski. "You got to see a little bit of that tonight. Our running back and receiver groups are really deep, and we got a chance to get a lot of those guys touches tonight and they were able to make plays.
"With Gavin, it's really good to have a three and a half year starter out there because he shows tremendous poise. When things break down a little bit he has the ability to make the right decisions because he has so much experience. He will stand in the pocket and take a hit to make a throw too, and that gains him a lot of respect from his teammates and everyone that watches him play."
Along with Gray's big offensive night, Smith had a great statline as well as the freshman receiver caught three passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, running backs Brandon Cade, Josh Rogers, Parson and Colby Sikes all had four or more carries and all finished with 30 or more yards, totaling more than 100 as a group. Cade and Sikes led the way each with 47 yards on six carries apiece.
Defensively, the Vikings got contributions from several different players, including leading tackler Jake Weitkamp who had 11 total stops (six solo), including a sack. Connor Cheyunski and Dreshawn Stevens had the other two sacks, Garrison Frisch was impressive in the defensive backfield with two interceptions and Jake Whitten contributed six tackles and recovered a fumble.
Christopher Lewis and John Mancuso each tallied six tackles for Berry as well, Nickolas Willis forced a fumble and Hunter Coleman got a piece of a LaGrange punt attempt for a block.
"We finally got some takeaways today with three," said Kunczewski. "That's great to see. We pressured the quarterback well, but it's still frustrating that we missed some sacks. We've got to do a better job of understanding our leverage in those situations, but I definitely like that we are getting pressure. We've got some guys that are getting snaps that are still new because we are missing some starters with one of our linebackers and two of our defensive linemen still out."
Berry kicker Matthew Syverson was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points and also averaged 41.7 yards on his three punt attempts with a long of 54 and two downed inside the opponents' 20.
Lindsay finished with 154 yards on 16-of-24 passes and one touchdown for LaGrange before missing a good portion of the second half following an injury in the third quarter. Alex Rivera connected for a 35-yard field goal for the Panthers' first score and also made the extra point after the team's only touchdown in the second quarter.
Berry will be back at home on Saturday at Valhalla Stadium at 1 p.m. to host perennial power Wisconsin-Whitewater for huge non-conference test.
"It was great to play back at home tonight, and I thought the atmosphere was really good," said Kunczewski. "There is a reason we've only lost four or five regular-season games here in the last six or seven years. We need it to be just as loud or even louder next week because we have a big challenge in front of us with Wisconsin-Whitewater."