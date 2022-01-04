Thanks to a pair of impressive outings in two different states, Berry's Chase Ellis has earned the Vikings' first Southern Athletic Association weekly honor of 2022 as the sophomore has been named the SAA's Men's Basketball Player of the Week.
At the Naples Shootout in Naples, Fla., on Dec. 20, Ellis poured in 19 points in the Vikings' 74-54 win over Albright, connecting on four of six shots from the floor and converting 11 of 12 free throws.
A week later on Dec. 29 at the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn., the Douglasville, Ga., native remained in the offensive groove when he connected for 20 points in Berry's 78-72 upset win over No. 6-ranked Wheaton. In that game, Ellis hit 50 percent of his shots, was 10 of 15 from the foul line and pulled down five rebounds.
For the season, Ellis is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds a game.
The Vikings tip off their 2022 portion of their schedule on Friday visiting SAA foe Rhodes at 9 p.m. in Memphis, Tenn., then head to Conway, Ark., on Sunday facing Hendrix on another conference showdown.
In other recent Berry basketball news:
Berry to play at Rhodes without fans
Rhodes announces push back start of spring classes and that no spectators will be allowed at athletic events.
Rhodes has announced that they will delay the start of in-person classes until February. As such, no fans will be allowed in attendance for any athletic events during this period.
Berry's Men's and Women's basketball will still play their scheduled games, however, no fans will be allowed to attend. The Men's team will still play Friday at 9 p.m. EST. and the women will play at 7 p.m. EST. Those wishing to watch the games will be able to view them via a live stream on the Rhodes Athletics web site.
After Rhodes, both teams will travel to Arkansas to continue their SAA play as they face Hendrix at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. EST.