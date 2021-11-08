In a performance that saw the team excel in nearly evert facet of the game, the Berry Vikings turned in their best all-around effort on the football field this season they scored in every imaginable way Saturday afternoon in Memphis, Tenn., to hand host Rhodes a 45-14 Southern Athletic Association defeat.
The win gives the Vikings 6-3 overall record and a 4-2 slate in the SAA heading into their final game of the season next Saturday when Berry hosts Centre in the 2021 finale.
Against the Lynx, Berry ran the table on ways to put the ball in the end zone on offense, defense and special teams.
On the ground, where the Vikings rushed for 289 total yards, freshman Brandon Cade led the charge gaining 136 yards on 16 carries, one that went 65 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter that gave Berry a 17-7 halftime lead. Backfield mate Josh Rogers also got in the scoring act scoring on a 2-yard run at the end of the third quarter and the freshman ended the day gaining 84 yards.
Quarterback Gavin Gray and receiver Deiondre Wilson opened the game combining to put Berry's first points on the board via the passing game when the two teamed up for a 15-yard scoring toss on the first drive of the game.
Gray ended the game completing 9-of-21 for 133 yards, with Wilson hauling in six of those tosses for 111 yards.
Kicker Matthew Syverson added the extra point after that tally, the first of six for the afternoon for the junior, who also connected on a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Rhodes managed to pull to within 10 points, 24-14, early in the fourth quarter, but that's when the Vikings' defense and return team joined the scoring party as the units, in the span of three minutes, broke the game wide open.
Brandon Moody started the outburst with a 39-yard punt return for a touchdown, Brock Skinner followed that up on the ensuring series by Rhodes when he picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards for the TD, and Moody capped the day when he scored again on a punt return, this time going 47 yards into the end zone. Moody finished the game with 142 return yards.
John Mancuso and Connor Cheyunski had 10 and eight tackles, respectively, while Luke Filipkowski joined Skinner in picking off a pass.