It was another impressive week for Berry athletics as student-athletes across four different sports earned weekly conference awards thanks to their recent efforts for their respective teams.
Here are the details on each:
Frye earns SAA softball honor
Junior first baseman Morgan Frye was named Southern Athletic Association Softball Player of the Week after a week in which she had four multi-hit games and drove in 10 runs.
The announcement was made by the league office Monday afternoon.
The Suwanee, Ga., native had a pair of homers on the week, including a blast in Wednesday's non-conference contest against Emory.
Frye would also connect for a one-out homer in the top of the first in Berry's first game of its SAA series at Rhodes. She closed that game with a pair of RBIs after a run-scoring single later in the 10-2 win.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the North Gwinnett High School alumnus drove in three runs in the contest thanks to a 2-for-3 performance with a sacrifice fly. In Sunday's finale, Frye went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
For the week, Frye was 10-for-15 at the plate for a .667 batting average.
The Vikings will return to action this Saturday when they host Hendrix for an SAA doubleheader as part of a three-game weekend set. First pitch at Kay Williams Field is set for noon.
Jones grabs second SAA track award
Thanks to a strong time in the 400 meter, Berry's Jahari Jones has been named Southern Athletic Association Men's Track Athlete of the Week.
The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Competing at Kennesaw State University's Don McGarey Invitational, Jones posted the top 400 meter dash time in all of D-III to this point in the season, finishing third in the meet with a time of 47.83. Jones nearly broke the Berry record which has stood since 1979.
It's the second time that Jones has earned the award this season after previously being recognized March 6.
The Vikings will be back in action this Saturday in Danville, Ky., at Centre College.
English nabs third Lacrosse honor of the season
After tying the mark for most faceoffs won in a men's lacrosse game this season, Berry's Nick English was named Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season Monday afternoon.
English, a senior from Georgetown, Texas, went 36-39 Friday night against Hendrix on the faceoff "X." Berry would go on to win the game 22-13 on the strength of English's efforts as he also scored a pair of goals and added an assist.
Against Rhodes Sunday afternoon, English continued his strong play by going 19-of-31 in faceoffs. English is now 162-of-229 on faceoffs this season for a .707 winning percentage.
The Vikings will be back in action this Saturday at Birmingham-Southern in SAA play.
Top finish lifts Sanders to weekly golf honor
Off the strength of a finish in a tie for ninth at the Jekyll Island Collegiate, Berry's Jay Sanders has been named the Southern Athletic Association Men's Golfer of the Week. The award was announced last Thursday by the league office in Atlanta.
Sanders birdied four of his last five holes to finish in a tie for ninth in one of the deepest D-III fields of the season. He would finish as the top SAA golfer in the field which included Oglethorpe, Sewanee, and Rhodes. It's the first weekly award in the freshman's career.
Sanders and the Vikings were back in action Tuesday at the Wynlakes Invitational in Montgomery, Ala., weather permitting.