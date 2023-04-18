SOFTBALL
Gore named Pitcher of the Week
After crossing the 200-strikeout threshold for her career Sunday against Millsaps, Berry sophomore Hannah Gore has been named Southern Athletic Association Softball Pitcher of the Week.
The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
The Roswell, Ga., native threw 11 shutout innings last week for the Vikings. Against Piedmont last Tuesday, Gore allowed five hits and two walks while fanning five in Berry's 2-0 win over the Lions.
Then against Millsaps, Gore worked four of the five innings of the contest, giving up a lone hit and striking out eight as Berry clinched the SAA Regular Season Championship. Gore has recorded 205 strikeouts in her career, improving her record to 29-2.
It's the second time this season that Gore has won the award and the sixth time that a Berry pitcher has taken the honors in 2023.
The Vikings will be idle until the Pod Round of the 2023 SAA Softball Championships the weekend of Arp. 28-30.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Larsen earns Offensive nod
After a solid week that saw Berry clinch the No. 2 seed for the SAA Championships, Haley Larsen has been named Southern Athletic Association Women's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week as announced Monday afternoon by the league office in Atlanta.
Larsen, a junior from Grandville, Mich., scored seven goals, a season-high, in Berry's 15-10 win over Oglethorpe to clinch the second spot in the SAA regular season standings. Larsen also picked up 10 draw controls in Berry's contest against Rhodes, giving her 108 for the season.
The award marks the second time that Berry's captain has received weekly recognition from the SAA this season.
The Vikings are idle until the semifinal round of the SAA Championships this Sunday here at Valhalla Stadium.
MEN'S LACROSSE
English collects defensive honor
Senior Nick English's efforts in his final game in Valhalla Stadium were enough to close out his Berry regular season career as the Southern Athletic Association Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.
The announcement was made by the league office Monday afternoon.
English won the award for the fourth time this season and fifth time in his career. He also picked up an SAA Offensive Player of the Week award last season, giving him a total of six weekly awards from the SAA in his tenure with the Vikings.
The senior from Georgetown, Texas, went 15-of-22 from the faceoff X in Berry's 18-3 win over Oglethorpe Sunday afternoon. The performance gives him 195 wins in 291 attempts this season, a .670 average. He also added a goal and scooped up 13 ground balls to bring his total to 108 for the year.
The Vikings will next be in action at Birmingham-Southern in the quarterfinal round of the SAA Championships this Saturday. Opening faceoff is set for 2 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
Koch nets more recognition
Sophomore Noah Koch, who had one of the biggest wins of his career last Saturday against Sewanee, earned Southern Athletic Associaiton Men's Tennis Singles Player of the Week, the league office in Atlanta announced Monday afternoon.
A Kansas City, Mo., native, Koch dropped the first set in his singles match against Jordan Theron, ranked as the No. 2 singles player in the Atlantic South region. Koch would rally back quickly, earning early breaks to take the second set 6-1. In the final set, Koch would stay hot, picking up a 6-2 win to earn a victory.
The next day at Centre, Koch earned a 6-3, 6-2 win at the top singles spot for the Vikings for one of the two wins Berry had in the dual. He improved to 5-0 in SAA singles play this season, with all of his wins coming at the No. 1 position.
The Vikings will next be in action Saturday at Rhodes before closing the regular season Sunday at Millsaps.
WOMEN'S TRACK
Murdock claims first weekly award
Berry freshman Macy Murdock won her first award from the Southern Athletic Association Monday afternoon as the league office announced she had earned SAA Female Track Athlete of the Week honors.
Murdock won the 400 Hurdles in a new lifetime personal-best of 1:04.62, setting a new Berry record in the process. Her time is currently ranked No. 1 in the SAA, No. 3 in the South Region and No. 28 in all of D-III for this season.
The freshman from Tallulah Falls, Ga., also placed fourth in the 400 with a new personal-best time of 1:00.04, ranking her second in the SAA, and 16th in the South Region. Her performances helped lead Berry to the women's championship at the Berry Field Day Invitational here last weekend.
The Vikings will next be in action Apr. 28-29 at the SAA Championships in Danville, Ky.