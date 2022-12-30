Michael Johnson and Chase Ellis combined for a 20-0 run in the second half to help Berry to a dominant 92-53 victory over Piedmont at the Emory Classic Thursday afternoon in Atlanta.
The score was tied 36-36 at the half, but the Vikings would outscore Piedmont 56-17 in the second half to pull away for the convincing win.
With Berry up 56-49, Johnson scored the next 12 points for the Vikings over 1:55 of the second half to stretch the advantage to 68-49. Ellis then knocked down a floater in the lane and a shot from beyond the arc to join in on the act and make it 73-49. Johnson then drained another 3-pointer to make it a 20-0 run for the Vikings in less than four minutes.
Piedmont (5-5) briefly slowed the run with a free throw, but Johnson scored in transition and Ellis would convert from distance after a block by Owen Honroth and an outlet pass from Johnson to make it a 24-1 run and an 80-50 lead.
A three-pointer each from Drew Conroy and JT Fulkrod stretched the lead all the way up to 36 with just over three minutes to go, and the Vikings cruised the rest of the way.
Johnson closed the afternoon with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Ellis scored a baker's dozen, as did Blake Campbell.
Honroth hit the opening 3-pointer of the second half to give the Vikings the lead for good as part of a 12-point performance. Conroy finished perfect from the field and the foul line in scoring seven for Berry.
The Vikings were back in action Friday against Emory to wrap up the two-day tournament.