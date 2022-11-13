After suffering a tough 21-14 loss on Oct. 22 at Trinity and knowing its bid for a conference title and NCAA playoff berth was a long shot, Berry made its new goal to finish the season strong with three straight wins to improve to a 7-3 mark on the year.
Mission accomplished.
The Vikings closed out the 2022 season with a dominant 55-8 home victory over SAA foe Hendrix on Saturday afternoon at Valhalla Stadium as the team scored 50-plus points for the third straight week, outscoring its final three opponents (Millsaps, Sewanee, Hendrix) 174-22.
Saturday's win was a complete showing in all three phases as Berry (7-3) got a fourth-down stop after a long opening drive by Hendrix (3-7) and didn't look back after that, scoring 34 unanswered points in the first half and adding three more scores over the final two quarters while the Warriors were held to just one fourth-quarter touchdown.
"When we look back on this season, our three losses were to three top-25 teams, two of those were top-5 teams...so we are playing really good teams on our schedule. Obviously we didn't reach our ultimate goal which is to win championships and play in the postseason, but on the field after our loss to Trinity, we knew our goal was to finish 7-3," said Kunczewski. "Our guys played extremely hard today and over the last few weeks to finish strong. This team reminds me of our 2015 team that finished out the season strong and really set us up for our run of conference titles over the next few years. We've got a ton of guys coming back from this team, and I think our culture is really good right now. That has been established by our seniors which we were able to send out the right way today. I just wish we had more games to play because this group has been a ton of fun to coach."
Berry got on the board with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter on a nine-yard touchdown run by Josh Rogers that punctuated the drive following the Vikings' defense's fourth-down stop deep in its own territory on the opening drive by Hendrix.
On the next offensive possession, it was Brandon Cade who found the end zone for the Vikings from 10 yards out to double the lead to 14-0, and then the Berry defense scored a touchdown of its own when Brock Skinner picked off a pass and returned it 15 yards for a score to close out the first quarter scoring.
The passing game really got going in the second quarter for Berry as Blake Hembree connected with Bryce Herring behind the Warriors' defense for a 60-yard touchdown pass early in the period to make it 28-0.
Matthew Syverson connected on a pair of field goals, the first from 46 yards away with 5:04 remaining in the second quarter and the second from 39 yards out as time expired in the half to send Berry to the locker room with a 34-0 halftime lead. Syverson also connected on 7-of-7 extra points on the day.
Hembree put another touchdown pass on the board in the third quarter with a 39-yard scoring connection to Deiondre Wilson, and Cade plunged in from a yard out several minutes later to give Berry a 48-0 lead late in the third.
Hendrix scored its only touchdown of the day on a 72-yard pass from Jacob Buniff to Tajae White early in the fourth quarter, but Berry got the points right back on the ensuing drive as backup quarterback Nick Best scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown run.
"We're scoring about 60 per game the last few weeks," said Kunczewski. "Our offensive line is really coming together, we've got very talented running backs and our quarterback play is getting better. We hit some explosive plays today. I wish we still had some games in front of us because it seems like we're really hitting our stride offensively right now. We've got to find a way to bottle that up and bring it back next Fall."
The Vikings had 499 total yards offensively for the day, including 345 through the air. Hembree finished with 309 yards on 20-of-24 attempts with two touchdowns. Deiondre Wilson was the top receiver with 94 yards on two catches and a score, and Bryce Herring had four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Rogers ran for 63 yards on nine carries with a touchdown, and Cade added 41 yards on eight carries with two scores.
The Berry defense had a strong day, holding Hendrix to 283 total yards with much of that coming in the second half after the result was no longer in doubt. Connor Cheyunski and Elohim Hull had six tackles apiece to lead the team in that category while Skinner had a huge day with five total tackles, including four tackles-for-loss, three sacks and his interception return for a touchdown.
Jake Weitkamp and Jake Whitten contributed one sack apiece, and Jaden Melville and Braesen Parker had a half a sack apiece. Melville and Whitten added a pass breakup apiece, and Kevin Pearson also had a pass breakup.
Berry's 7-3 record marked the eighth straight season with a winning record.