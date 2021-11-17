The Berry Women had a tough start to the season against some strong competition as they opened the schedule with a 1-3 mark. But a chance to play on their home court turned out to be just what they needed on Tuesday night as they put together a complete effort in a dominant 83-27 victory over Wesleyan College at The Cage.
The Vikings (2-3) controlled the contest from the get-go in their home opener, using suffocating defense and a well-balanced offensive attack to jump out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. They further asserted their dominance in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 22-5 in the period to take a 43-14 advantage into the locker room at the half.
"We played some tough teams early, and we had some struggles but the girls still competed," said Berry head coach Thomas Johnson. "We turned the ball over a lot in those first few games, but I think that schedule will help us in time. We're still trying to get the girls to play to their potential every night and not to the level of the competition. We're so young this season. Our six seniors haven't played a lot, and we have seven freshman also. We're still trying to form our identity and play the right way. It was good to see them have some success tonight. I think that will help their confidence going forward."
The second half featured much of the same with the Vikings holding Wesleyan (0-3) to just four points in the third quarter and further pad the lead to 64-18 as they headed to the fourth. Berry then closed out the game by outscoring the Wolves 19-9 in the final quarter.
Berry's defense was on point all night as they held Wesleyan to single digits in all four quarters and were able to produce 25 steals, several of which led to easy points in transition on the other end. Johnson said that's the standard of defense he expects to see from his team on a night in, night out basis.
"We're going to hang our hat on the way we play defensively every night," said Johnson. "We have to do that, especially when we're trying to improve on the offensive end with a young team. Tonight we had constant ball pressure, and that led to some turnovers and easy points. That's definitely what we want to do. We've still got to do a better job rebounding, but I was pleased with the effort we played with tonight."
The Vikings distributed the scoring load pretty evenly in the win with 14 different players contributing points. They were led by Karlee Armstrong with 11 points. Sydney Blankenship added nine, and Kennedy Moore, Sarah Wright and Faith Humphrey each contributed eight.
Kristin Hunt compiled five steals for Berry as well, and Ellie Gearing had five steals of her own.
Jamila Ra-Hashim was the lone Wesleyan player in double figures in scoring with 10 points. Grace Lawson added seven, and Kelsey Houpt had six points and 12 rebounds.
The Vikings will now get a little break in the schedule following Tuesday's win as they do not play again until Nov. 30 when they travel to Brevard for a 6 p.m. tip.