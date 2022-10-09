Brandon Cade rushed for two touchdowns, Blake Hembree rushed and threw for a touchdown and Berry's defense kept Rhodes off the scoreboard as the Vikings earned a 34-0 win in Southern Athletic Association football action from Williams Field at Valhalla Stadium Saturday night.
"I thought we were really good in all three phases," said Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski. "We had a lot of good balance with the run and the pass. Defensively, what can you say when you shut a team out, you've got to be pleased about that. Our punt return game was good. I think all three phases really came together tonight."
Cade had a pair of short touchdown runs in the first quarter, one of which was set up by a forced fumble caused by Jack Butler.
After a Rhodes (2-3, 0-2 SAA) punt early in the second quarter, the Vikings marched 59 yards in 10 plays, with Hembree getting a push across the goal line on fourth down from the Rhodes one-yard line to make it a 21-0 game.
Nate Lyons returned a Lynx punt 36 yards after the first Rhodes drive of the second half, putting the Vikings in good field position for their opening drive. Three plays would be all the Vikings would need to go 32 yards for the score as Hembree connected with Bryce Herring, who shimmied into the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown reception to make it 28-0.
Berry (3-2, 1-1 SAA) would mount a pair of drives in the fourth quarter that ended in field goals to stretch the lead to 34-0. Rhodes would get just seven first downs in the game, as the Vikings held the Lynx to 155 yards and 3.2 yards per play.
When Rhodes' final play ended with the runner short of the line to gain for a first down, Berry took over and took a knee to bring an end to the Mountain Day contest with a victory.
Josh Rogers carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards to pace the Vikings' ground game. Hembree went 13-of-27 passing for 154 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Six different Vikings caught a pass from Hembree on the night, with Herring having a team-best four catches and Jacob Ray accounting for a team-high 46 yards on three receptions.
Defensively, the Vikings had seven tackles for a loss, including two sacks. In addition to Butler's forced fumble, Jared Weitkamp also forced a fumble that was recovered by John Mancuso. Braesen Parker's five tackles were a game high.
The Vikings will hit the road for a pair of road games beginning with next Saturday's contest at Centre. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.