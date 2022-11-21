A 64-point second half helped Berry motor past Warren Wilson, 105-63, Saturday afternoon at The Cage Center.
Four Vikings scored in double-figures, led by Robbie Rusciano's 18 in just 14 minutes of action. Braxton Benham added 16 in 15 minutes, with Riley Costas chipping in 13 and Blake Campbell netting 10.
In all, 11 different Vikings found the scoresheet in the win.
Berry (5-0) gave up 13 second-chance points in the first half as the Owls (1-3) stayed close after the opening 20 minutes with the Vikings led just 41-37. The Berry lead shrunk to two, 43-41, early in the second half, but the Vikings quickly turned up the wick offensively.
Berry started to break Warren Wilson's trap with ease, and back-to-back assists by Benham led to easy baskets in transition for an eight-point advantage, 53-45.
A pair of 3-pointers from Campbell and Jordan Kruger helped Berry push the lead up to 14, 61-47, with 14:40 left. By the time the clock hit 10 minutes to go in regulation, Berry had a 76-55 lead.
With the Vikings up 78-57 with eight minutes left, Berry exploded for a 19-0 run to salt the game away. Five different Vikings scored in the run as the Vikings bench would soon be cleared with every available player seeing the floor.
When JT Fulkrod connected on a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining, the Vikings had hit the century mark for the first time since a 102-67 win over Warren Wilson on Nov. 15, 2019.
Berry went 26-of-37 from the field in the second half, with nine of the 11 misses coming on tries from beyond-the-arc. Berry still connected on 14 3-point tries, hitting at a 41.2 percent clip.
The Vikings will be back in action next Saturday against Pfeiffer at The Cage Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
In other college basketball action recently:
Berry women bounce back at Centre Classic
A 19-0 run over 5:45 of the middle stages of the contest helped Berry defeat Spalding, 81-76, Saturday afternoon at the Centre Classic in Danville, Ky.
Sarah Wright scored a team-high 19 points in the win, with Kenadie Lee scoring 17 thanks to 11-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line.
With the game tied with 4:07 left in the second quarter, the Vikings mounted their assault on the Spalding hoop. McKenna Lentych scored on a pair of lay-ups and Lee made four free-throws for the first eight points of the charge. Sylvia Kahoro slashed to the bucket for a lay-up with 35 seconds left in the period, then Wright grabbed a defensive board and found Lentych for a lay-up just before the buzzer to give the Vikings a 39-27 lead at halftime.
The start of the second half saw the Vikings keep the offensive flow going. Lee made a pair of free-throws, then drained a triple on the next trip down the court to give the Vikings a 44-27 lead one minute into the quarter. Elizabeth Sierzant then finished off a lay-up after a steal by Lee, giving the Vikings a 46-27 advantage and capping the 19-0 run.
The lead would swell to 21 after a pair of Sydney Blankenship free-throws made it 51-30 midway through the third quarter. Spalding then started to make a charge of its own, cutting the Berry lead down to nine before a Wright 3-pointer just before the third quarter horn made it 60-48 after 30 minutes.
Blankenship's 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter edged the lead back up to 15, but the Golden Eagles would stay close, trimming the lead down to nine. Sara Stiers would make a free-throw to extend the lead to a nice 10 points, 69-59, before five in a row by Spalding made it 69-64.
The Golden Eagles would continue to rally, pulling all the way back to within one, 77-76. An intentional foul call gave the Vikings free-throws and the ball, but Berry would go 2-of-4 at the stripe during the free-throw opportunities. Finally, Spalding's 3-point try to tie would miss, and Lee would secure the rebound and make both free-throws on the other end, clinching the win.
Blankenship joined Wright and Lee in double-figures with 16 points. Berry out-rebounded Spalding 29-22, with Lentych's seven a game-high. The Vikings made 10 tries from beyond-the-arc, with Wright draining five.
Berry will be back in action Tuesday at Guillford. Tip-off in Greensboro, N.C., is set for 4 p.m.