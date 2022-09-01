As the 2022 season dawns for the Berry women's soccer team, you'd almost forgive Vikings head coach Kathy Brown if she felt nametags were needed at practice. Such is the case when the Vikings have as many fresh faces on the field as they do this season.
"We have a very large, new class," said Coach Brown. "We have 15 new players coming in. It's very big for a soccer class, but we're very excited about that. They've come in and have shown that they're coachable and hard workers. We're counting on them to come in and help elevate the program. There's not one person that's going to come in and change our world, but collectively they take us up a notch."
Depth will play a major role for the Vikings this season. With so many newcomers, there is depth at every position on the field and competition for playing time. "Depth can be really good for coaches but really tough for players," Coach Brown said. "With our substitution rules, we have decisions to make as coaches. But as we have sickness and as we have injuries, that depth will benefit us and be a huge strength."
Last season, Maggie Jones was forced to play every minute in goal for the Vikings. With Jones falling injured in one of the final practices of the spring season, Coach Brown will rely on a pair of freshmen in goal in Julia Massa and Lily Osterkamp. "It really hurts to lose Maggie, but I'm thrilled to have two goalkeepers That's definitely helped in training, but it's a transition to have a rookie in goal. There's a lot of talent there, and I'm confident in that area," Coach Brown continued, "but there's still a transition for a freshman to come in. At any position, it's a challenge, but as a keeper, it's massive."
With Anna Salisbury graduating, Berry's back line will also see youth moving towards the forefront. "Due to some injuries, that secure back line is a little bit unknown right now," Coach Brown said. "There's pressure, but there will be new players in that back line that will hopefully grow together. We feel like this year, we will be able to play the ball back to our keeper more and be able to distribute the ball better than perhaps we have in recent past."
Berry's midfield is one portion where Coach Brown feels like the team could really blossom this year once players get game experience under their belts. "We have the talent to play with a lot of possession, but we've been focusing a lot on our system in practice," Coach Brown said. "They want to do well and do things right, but I'm looking forward to seeing them in actual game action so they feel a little bit freer and can lean towards their natural tendencies. They want to learn how we expect them to play, but I want them to put their touch on it."
The Vikings scored 37 goals last seaosn, but 14 of those came in two games against opponents that are not on this year's schedule. However, with the incoming talent across the field, Coach Brown feels there will be more chances on offense created in 2022 than there have been in recent seasons. "I think we're going to create more opportunities offensively this year than we did last year," Coach Brown said. "Fine tuning the execution in the end is what we're really going to need to work on."
Last season, Karsen Brantley scored a team-high seven goals and added a team-best four assists en route to a Second Team All-Southern Athletic Association selection. The rising senior will be the captain of this year's squad, with the onus on her to help lead the younger players on the field. "She's smart. She loves the game. When her time comes, she's going to be very hard to replace because she is just a special all-around player," Coach Brown said. "She makes a big impact for us on the field and off the field."
The Vikings opened up with a home game against Emory on Thursday night
After a Saturday home contest with Belhaven, the Vikings hit the road for a pair of games in Virginia against Southern Virginia and Mary Baldwin.
"I can't wait to take this team out on the road and see them grow," Coach Brown said. "There are advantages to being at home a lot and also going on the road. When you have a young team, it's good to be home to ease some of the burden of being a student-athlete. Plus, your friends and family get to come to you and see you play and you get to share what you're doing out on the field with them."
The Vikings were picked to finish third in the SAA this year, which is where Coach Brown assumed the team would be selected.
"Centre is always there every year at the end in the championship round," Coach Brown said. "Rhodes had a good year last year. My expectations are greater than that. To win the SAA is a goal and it's definitely doable. I think we're close, and I think people know we're dangerous. We just have to go out and compete in every single game. We don't have any easy games on the schedule this year, so we're going to have to go out and work hard game in and game out."