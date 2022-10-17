Berry's five scorers finished in the top eight, with Bradshaw Lathbury leading the way with a 24:52.99, as the Vikings men's cross country team won the 2022 Berry Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning on the Berry campus.
The Vikings were the top team in the field of 14, besting foes that included Division I opponent Georgia Tech, which finished second. Piedmont placed third, with Morehouse besting Young Harris by a point for fourth place.
Lathbury's time was 50 seconds better than last year's time that he clocked in the meet when he finished second overall. Abhi Aurobindo was the next finisher for the Vikings with a time of 25:55.25, over a minute better than his 2021 time. Grady Coppock was two seconds behind Aurobindo with a 25:57.15 for a fifth place overall time among the collegiate field.
In seventh place overall for the Vikings was Ben Hanlon with a 26:15.11. Joey Kowalczewski finished as Berry's fifth scorer with a 26:18.87, good for eighth place overall.
Brody Wallace and Troy Blackwood each finished in the Top 10 of the meet, although their times didn't count towards the Berry team score. Wallace crossed in 26:23.12, with Blackwood finishing in 26:26.03.
Berry's top five finishers ran the meet in an average time of 25:51.87.
Other finishers for Berry included Andrew Rice, Dom De Lillo, Ethan Smith, Peter Ivester, Kale Flores, Tavian Anderson, Xavier Anderson, Hayden Fukushima, Aaron Bensley, Patrick Bollwerk, McKinley Chappell, Gianpaolo Longo, JP Deaton, Jackson McClimans and Holden Jorski, all of whom finished in the Top 75 of the 166-person field.
The Vikings will be idle until Oct. 29 when they travel to the Southern Athletic Association Championships.
In the women's race on Saturday:
Berry earns runner-up finish
Berry's women's cross country team had one of its best performances of the season, placing second in the Berry Cross Country Invitational on the Berry campus Saturday morning.
The Vikings placed second in the field of 19 teams. As a team, the Vikings out-pointed last season's meet winner Dalton State, with Berry placing second behind Division I school Georgia Tech. University of the South placed fourth, with Piedmont rounding out the top five.
Berry's top five runners ran the event in an average time of 24:44.89, with four of BC's top five finishing in under 25:00. The top finisher for the Vikings was Asena Anderson, who came across the line in 10th place among the collegiate runners with a time of 24:15.08. Right behind Anderson was Anna Rose, who finished in 11th with a 24:23.72. Anna Ayers was third for the Vikings, crossing the line in 24:34.53 for a 14th place time.
Emma Lambert crossed the finish line near Hermann Hall with a time of 24:57.77 in 18th spot. Berry's fifth finisher that counted towards the team score was Hastings Gray, who finished in 25:33.36 in 30th.
Norine Moore's time of 25:39.46 was sixth for Berry, good for 32nd overall. Erin Schmidt was 10 seconds behind with a 25:49.64 for a 37th place finish.
Also running for BC were Isabella Tedesco, Leine Burke, Sinclaire Denney, Emily Lester, Sydney Howard, Katie Franklin and Diala Abuhamdieh.
The Vikings will return to action in two weeks at the Southern Athletic Association Championships.