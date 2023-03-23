Morgan Frye was a triple shy of the cycle Wednesday as No. 8 Berry defeated Emory, 6-1, in Atlanta.
Frye's first hit of the day was a double in the first that put runners on second and third for Katie White. The sophomore left fielder would hit a chopper to third, with Sydney Moroney leaving third on contact with the pitch. The throw to the plate would be late as White earned an RBI, Frye moved to third and the Vikings (19-4) took a 1-0 lead.
During the next at-bat, White would steal second, with the throw down from the plate bouncing into centerfield. Frye trotted home with her first run of the game and Berry led 2-0.
Lauren Cothern's sacrifice fly later in the inning scored White to make it 3-0 after the first three outs of the game.
After an Anna Jackson RBI single in the third made it 4-0, Frye's next hit would come in the fifth. With Shelby Daniel on first and one out, Frye turned on the first pitch she saw and hit a majestic drive out to left center for Berry's 20th homer as a team this season. The two-run drive would make it 6-0.
Frye would single to help load the bases in the seventh, but a double play ended the inning. Still, Frye moved into the team lead in RBIs with 22, breaking a tie with White for the top spot on the team.
Hannah Gore worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings before giving way to Blair Hall (8-3) in the circle, who allowed a lone run in the seventh inning as part of 4 1/3 innings of relief out of the bullpen.
The Vikings will wrap up what will be a 15-game road trip this weekend as they travel to Rhodes for a Southern Athletic Association series. Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the final game of the series set for 1 p.m. Sunday.